fbpx
India

The curious case of ‘kangaroos’ found in India

By Indian Link
0
kangaroo in india
Source: ANI
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

At least five kangaroos have been recovered in the last 30 days in India. However, since the mammal is indigenous to Australia and New Guinea, their presence in the Indian subcontinent has raised concerns.

On 1 and 2 April, three kangaroos were rescued by wildlife authorities in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, where they are believed to have been abandoned by smugglers from a deal gone sour. The animals were visibly hungry and sick and have since been sent to Bengal Safari Park for treatment. One kangaroo, a joey, was found dead.

The previous month, a kangaroo had been found in a goods vehicle in the neighbouring district of Alipurduar.

“We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest, along with finding the cause behind bringing them,” said Sanjay Dutta, a ranger under the Baikunthupur forest division.

Raja Raut, the Secretary of Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club, a reputed NGO working in the field of research and protection of flora and fauna in north Bengal, said it was not even clear if these were kangaroos at all.

“The first doubt is whether the animals recovered are kangaroos or wallabies. From the size of the animals recovered, it is more likely that they are wallabies,” he noted.

He explained that kangaroos are generally much larger in size and heavier than wallabies. They can be as tall as two metres (6 feet 5 inches) and their weight can be up to around 90 kgs. However, the height of the wallabies can go up to a maximum of one metre (3 feet) and their weight can be maximum up to 20 kgs, he said.

The second doubt, according to Raut, is the source of these animals recovered.

“We doubt that the origin of these recovered animals is any foreign country like Australia. Rather… that these animals are some certain illegal breeding farms for artificial insemination that are operating in some remote pockets of northeastern India, especially in Mizoram.

“Of late we have received information from fellow NGOs operating in the same field in the northeast that few such illegal breeding farms have started reproducing kangaroos or wallabies through artificial insemination.”

In parts of Asia, he added, the body parts of these animals are used towards the manufacturing of aphrodisiacs and many of the smuggling routes likely cross India.

According to environmentalist S Pandey, despite numerous reports of such horrific illegal breeding farms, there remains little evidence so far to substantiate these claims.

“I suggest a joint enquiry by all agencies concerned be started to crush this racket of wildlife smuggling,” he said.

Since the discovery of the sick kangaroos last week, a team of special officers have commenced an investigation into the shocking matter.

Compiled from various sources

READ ALSO: Meghalaya’s living root bridges in UNESCO world heritage site tentative list

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExplainer: what are preference deals and how do they work?
Next articleApplications open for $10k scholarship to support multicultural women
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mahesh Dattani’s Tara: A play by Sydney’s Suparna Mallick

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Sydney actor Suparna (Bobby) Mallick was in the audience at Bangalore when playwright Mahesh Dattani first presented his play Twinkle Tara in 1990. Little...
piyush goyal and dan tehan

The India-Australia free trade agreement is all about politics

Salvatore Babones - 0
  On the Saturday morning of 2 April — carefully avoiding April Fool’s Day — the Australian government announced the signing of "an historic trade...
indian woman working

Applications open for $10k scholarship to support multicultural women

Indian Link - 0
  A new scholarship by the Australian Multicultural Foundation (AMF) aims to support personal or business projects by Australian women of multicultural backgrounds. The newly announced...
kangaroo in india

The curious case of ‘kangaroos’ found in India

Indian Link - 0
  At least five kangaroos have been recovered in the last 30 days in India. However, since the mammal is indigenous to Australia and New...

Explainer: what are preference deals and how do they work?

Indian Link - 0
  In the run up to the federal election, there is growing discussion of “preference deals” between political parties. But what are preference deals and how...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020