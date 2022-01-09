fbpx
India

Bharath Subramaniyam becomes India’s 73rd chess Grandmaster

By Indian Link
0
Chess Grandmaster Bharath Subramaniyam. source: IANS
Chess Grandmaster Bharath Subramaniyam. source: IANS
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam from Chennai became India’s 73rd Chess Grandmaster on Sunday, after completing his third and final GM norm at Vergani Cup Open in Italy.

Subramaniyam scored 6.5 points from nine rounds along with four others to finish seventh overall in the event. He secured his third GM norm here and also touched the requisite 2,500 (Elo) mark.

Notably, to become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) also congratulated the Chennai teen on his feat.

“Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam becomes the 73rd Grandmaster of the country after completing his final GM Norm and crossing the 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. All India Chess Federation congratulates Bharath for the achievement,” AICF wrote on its website.

Meanwhile, another Indian Grandmaster MR Lalith Babu also took part in the Vergani Cup Open and won the title on Sunday in Italy.

Lalith seeded 9th in the tournament, scored seventh points out of a possible 9, and tied for the pole position along with second seed GM Niemann Hans Moke of the USA, Vitaliy Bernadskiy of Ukraine, and Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.

But a better tie break score helped Lalith to finish as champion while Moke finished as the first runner-up. Top seed Anton Korobov of Ukraine finished at fifth position.

IANS

READ ALSO: World’s youngest chess GM with Indian roots

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia squad for Women’s World Cup and NZ ODIs announced
Next articleUsing the holidays to teach your child critical thinking
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Indo-Oz Calendar 2022

Indian Link - 0
  January 2022 1 - New year's Day 9 - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 12 - Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 13 - Lohri 14 - Makar Sankranti 14 - Magh bihu 15 -...
A still from Cubicles Season 2. Source: IANS

REVIEW: Cubicles – Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  The title 'Cubicles', immediately transports your mind to the office maze, which is arguably the most loathed of all office layouts. It conjures up...
Anushka Sharma in the 'Chakda Xpress' teaser. Source: YouTube

WATCH: Anushka Sharma in ‘Chakda Xpress’ teaser

Indian Link - 0
  Anushka Sharma announced on Twitter that her latest project is based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Sharing a teaser...

Using the holidays to teach your child critical thinking

Mohan Dhall - 0
  It is very important for parents to use the time during the holidays wisely. The extended break is an opportunity to provide time, structure...
Chess Grandmaster Bharath Subramaniyam. source: IANS

Bharath Subramaniyam becomes India’s 73rd chess Grandmaster

Indian Link - 0
  Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam from Chennai became India's 73rd Chess Grandmaster on Sunday, after completing his third and final GM norm at Vergani Cup Open...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020