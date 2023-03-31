Parsis, the pioneers of cricket in India

Reading Time: 4 minutes

A minority community in India – only about 50,000 live there now – Parsis are the pioneers of cricket in India. Being anglophiles, they were the first to learn cricket from the British and took a cricket team to tour England way back in 1886. That was before the legendary Ranji and Duleep mesmerised Englishmen with their elegant run-making.

Originally from Iran, the Parsis (also called Zoroastrians, being followers of Prophet Zoroaster) settled in India about 1200 years ago because of religious persecution in Iran.

In all, 11 Parsis played Test matches for India from 1932 (the first ever Test India played) to 1975. In alphabetical order they are: Soli Colah, Nari Contractor, Farokh Engineer. Jehangir Irani, Rustomji Jamshedji, Kharshed Meher-Homji, Rusi Modi, Piloo Palia, Rusi Surti, Keki Tarapore and Polly Umrigar.

Three of them – Engineer, Meherhomji and Irani – were wicket-keepers.

Yes, if you’re wondering, Kharshed Meher-Homji was a relative, my uncle. A daredevil batsman, he was full of fun and jokes.

From the above 11, only Contractor (aged 89 years) and Engineer (85 years) are alive. Umrigar and Contractor captained India with distinction. Handsome Farokh Engineer was a flamboyant personality, scoring runs aggressively and keeping wickets like an acrobat.

In the first two Tests against West Indies in 1961- 62, the Indian team included four Parsi Test Cricketers: skipper Contractor, former captain Umrigar, wicket-keeper Engineer and all-rounder Surti. Four out of 11 works out at 36.36%. The percentage of Parsis (about 50,000) in India is miniscule, only about 0.000000003%. Amazing! in cricket

Jamshedji (right) was 41 years 27 days old when he made his debut against England in the Bombay Gymkhana Test of 1933 and remains India’s oldest Test debutant even after 90 years. The second oldest Test debutant for India was Cotar Ramaswami (40 years 39 days).

Below are statistics of all 11 Parsi Test cricketers

(in alphabetical order)

Tests Runs Batting average 100s Wickets Bowling average Catches Stump ings Soli Colah 2 69 17.25 0 0 – 2 0 Nari Contractor 31 1611 31.58 1 1 80.00 18 0 Farokh Engineer 46 2611 31.08 2 0 – 66 16 Jehangir Irani 2 3 3.00 0 0 – 2 1 Rustomji Jamshedji 1 5 – 0 3 45.66 2 0 Kharshed Meher-Homji 1 0 – 0 0 – 1 0 Rusi Modi 10 736 46.00 1 0 – 3 0 Piloo Palia 2 29 9.66 0 0 – 0 0 Rusi Surti 26 1263 28.70 0 42 46.71 26 0 Keki Tarapore 1 2 2.00 0 0 – 0 0 Polly Umrigar 59 3631 42.22 12 35 42.08 33 0 TOTAL 181 9960 34.34 16 81 46.31 153 17

The first two Parsi cricketers to play Test cricket for India were Colah and Palia. Both were selected in the first ever Test match India played. It was against England at Lord’s in London in June 1932. Jamshedji was the third Parsi to play Test cricket.

Contractor’s name is synonymous with courage. In West Indies in 1961-62, skipper Contractor very nearly became the first Test cricketer to die on the cricket pitch when a fast chucking delivery from Charlie Griffith fractured his skull during a match against Barbados. Two operations were performed in the West Indies and one at Vellore in India a few months later. The courageous opener survived, played a few first-class matches and is still alive 62 years after the near-lethal episode.

May he complete his life century in 2034!

Parsi Dream 11



Here’s my favourite Parsi Test cricketers dream team (all time):

In batting order: Nari Contractor, Farokh Engineer (wicket keeper), Rusi Modi, Polly Umrigar (captain), Rusi Surti, Soli Colah, Piloo Palia, Keki Tarapore, Jehangir Irani, Kharshed Meher-Homji and Rustomji Jamshedji.

Outstanding all-rounder Surti will open the bowling of this XI with Tarapore. They will be assisted by Umrigar and Modi. Jamshedji is the sole spinner of note. There are three wicket-keepers: Engineer, Irani and Meher-Homji. Engineer will keep wickets.

Cricket on Parsi stage

To celebrate the centenary of the Parsis’ inaugural tour of England in 1886, and Parsis in cricket generally, the Parsi Zoroastrians in Sydney produceed a 40-minute play on Parsis in Cricket in 1986. It was in both Gujarati and English. Believe it or not, actual cricket was played on the stage climaxing with an actor (played by me) hooking the legendary and bearded Dr WG Grace (played by the late Noshir Sachinwalla) for three fours in an over, the red tennis ball racing towards the startled but delighted audience.

So nostalgic. I remember it 37 years on, as if it was last week.

