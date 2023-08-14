Indian Man Robin Kadyan dies post rescue at Sydney Beach

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 22-year-old Indian man, Robin Kadiyan has tragically lost his life after a harrowing water rescue operation unfolded at North Curl Curl Beach on Sydney’s Northern Beaches last week. The incident occurred on August 6, 2023, when a group of five individuals found themselves caught in a treacherous rip that swept them out to sea, triggering a chain of events that led to a desperate battle for survival.

Emergency services were thrust into action at approximately 4:50 pm as distress calls flooded the triple-0 hotline, alerting authorities to the dire situation unfolding at the popular beach. Swift and coordinated efforts by Surf Life Saving Club members, Water Police, local law enforcement, and five helicopters ensued, as they worked tirelessly to rescue the group from the clutches of the unforgiving sea. Indian Man Robin Kadyan

While three of the individuals managed to navigate their way back to safety by the time rescuers arrived, two men were left clinging to life in the tumultuous waters. A valiant effort by the Surf Life Saving Club members resulted in the successful rescue of a 21-year-old man, who was pulled to safety in an inflatable boat. Paramedics on the scene provided immediate medical attention, stabilizing his condition before transferring him to Northern Beaches Hospital.

Tragically, Robin Kadyan’s battle against the powerful currents took a devastating turn. At approximately 5:15 pm, he was airlifted from the water by the Life Saver helicopter, already unresponsive. A team of paramedics, supported by an onboard doctor from the TOLL helicopter, administered CPR in a desperate attempt to revive him. Despite their unwavering efforts, the young man’s condition remained critical as he was transported to hospital.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the 22-year-old Kadyan succumbed to the unforgiving forces of nature on August 11, 2023. As his family and friends grapple with the shock and grief of his untimely passing, authorities are preparing a thorough report for the coroner to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Robin Kadyan’s friends have started a fundraiser to support the family and arrange his funeral back in india. More than $50,000 have been raised so far.

As investigations continue and the community mourns the loss of a young life, the memory of this tragedy will undoubtedly cast a sombre shadow over the serene shores of North Curl Curl Beach. Indian Man Robin Kadyan

