Indian Australian events in May: What’s on in your city  

Reading Time: 4 minutes

No prizes for guessing what the biggest Indian-Australian event in May is going to be – it’s Modi.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be feted in a community reception organised by Sydney’s Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation on 23 May, ahead of the start of the Quad meet on 24 May.

All else on this month’s calendar might well pale in comparison, but here’s a listing for you anyway.

The Comedy Festival has now moved from Melbourne to Sydney; the writerly types are about to descend on our two cities from across the world including the subcontinent, and we have some pretty big entertainment stars lined up as well.

Take a look at our What’s On schedule to find out more about these and other events taking place in the month of May.

In case we‘ve missed your event, drop us a line at editor@indianlink.com.au and we‘ll gladly include it here.

MODI MANIA

More than 20,000 people have registered already to see India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi address his countrymen at Sydney’s Qudos Arena, while about the same number wait to see if they can still get in somehow.

And they’re coming in from Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane… in specially chartered planes, as opposed to trains last time.

The demand for seats was equally high to hear the PM speak in Sydney in 2014, and the organisers had arranged for “outside watchers” to take in the proceedings from a live telecast just outside the venue. Hopefully this will be on the agenda this time as well.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Early in the month, we’re seeing an amazing line up of comedians at the Sydney Comedy Festival, featuring South Asian stand-ups Urvi Majumdar, Dilruk Jayasinha, Guneet Kaur, Suraj Kolarkar and many more. Get out there and support them if you haven’t so far!

STARDUST AND SPARKLE

If you’re a fan of ghazals and bhajans, then we have just the right celebrity for you this month. PadmaShri Anup Jalota will be performing ‘Jagjit, Mehdi aur Main’. With that title, it promises to be an evening of timeless and classic ghazals, for followers of the artform in Perth, Sydney and Adelaide.

If you prefer your music more upbeat, perhaps Jazzy B might be up your alley. The Punjabi singer brings his Australian tour ‘Born Ready‘ to Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Adelaide.

Meanwhile, another popular Indian playback singer, Kannada star Rajesh Krishnan is all set to set to put up an electrifying performance in Adelaide and Sydney.

BOOKWORMS

The Melbourne Writers Festival (4-7 May) and the Sydney Writers’ Festival (22-28 May) are two of the most prestigious literary events in the country. Headlining both events is Shehan Karunatilaka, 2022 Booker Prize winner. Check out our list of all the other South Asian guests from overseas as well as within Australia, here.

COMMUNITY STARS

The wait is always on in the community for the new season of MasterChef Australia (Channel Ten) to closely follow the South Asian contestants. Postponed by a week this time (for now at least), following the untimely death of much-loved judge Jock Zonfrillo, we’re waiting for the new season to begin, and to cheer loudly for Aditi this year. (No pressure, Aditi!)

Talking of MasterChef, our favourite guest judge Helly Raichura is soldiering on, bringing her audiences more and more nuances from Indian cuisine. Melbournewallahs, check out her upcoming event, this time on top ferments commonly found in Indian households, and learn you how to make them all on your own.

And lastly, a very unique event for history buffs as well as opera followers. In Opera Australia’s Satyagraha in Concert we have an account of the world’s best-known Indian, Mahatma Gandhi. Check in to see Melbourne’s Shanul Sharma play the lead role, and sing in Sanskrit (with English subtitles). It promises to mesmerize.

Plenty here for you to choose from for a Mother’s Day special celebration!

If these events don’t seem like your cup of chai, there is definitely more to check out at our What’s On.