India sees a 52% increase in travellers from Australia over the past decade

Australia has seen a big change in how people move over the past ten years, and one country, in particular, has done very well. India is the only country where the number of trips from Australia has increased by an astonishing 52%.

Notably, there was a big jump in the number of Indian residents returning to Australia—5,225,640 Indian residents returned from living abroad, a big change from the previous year. Also, the popularity of India as a travel location became clearer as the number of trips from Australia to India rose to 329,220 in 2022. Compared to the 2012 numbers, this was an impressive growth of 52%.

New data show that India was a big reason for many overseas arrivals and departures in Australia in March 2023. India was one of the top countries that sent and received a lot of people.

Overseas Arrivals and Departures

According to the data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), when it came to international arrivals to Australia, India recorded 38,790 trips, making it one of the leading source countries. While New Zealand topped the list with 95,840 trips, India’s contribution demonstrated its growing importance as a travel market for Australia. The United Kingdom followed closely behind with 73,490 visits, and the United States secured the third spot with 63,440 trips. Other countries in the top 10 included Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Germany.

Moreover, India also stood out as a significant destination country for Australian residents returning from overseas. With 45,380 short-term trips recorded, India claimed the third spot among the leading destination countries for resident returns. New Zealand remained the top destination country overall, with 707,990 trips recorded.

New Zealand on the top

While India’s contribution to Overseas Arrivals and Departures in Australia is noteworthy, it is essential to consider the overall trends and factors. New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States remain the top source countries for international travel to Australia. However, India’s rankings indicate its increasing significance as a travel market especially considering the stats for travellers from Australia.

The statistics also serve as a reminder of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on international travel and education. While the surge in international student arrivals is encouraging, the numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels, emphasizing the ongoing challenges in the recovery process for the education sector.

