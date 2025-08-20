India announces squads for Australia ODI Series and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia as well as for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The selectors have opted for a strong mix of senior players and promising youngsters, building a team that balances experience with fresh energy ahead of a crucial season for Indian women’s cricket.

For the ODI series against Australia, India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. The squad features familiar names such as Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana and wicketkeepers Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia. Young faces like Pratika Rawal, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud and Sree Charani have also been drafted in, reflecting the selectors’ intent to groom the next generation of players. The standby list for the series includes Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat and Priya Mishra.

India’s World Cup squad retains the same core but introduces one key addition. Amanjot Kaur has been named in the 15-member team, offering additional depth in the middle order. Harmanpreet and Mandhana will again lead the side, supported by the established group of Deepti, Rodrigues, Renuka, Harleen, Radha and Rana, alongside the wicketkeeping pair of Ghosh and Bhatia. The standby list for the global tournament is more extensive, with Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani and Sayali Satghare waiting in the wings.

One of the most talked-about selections has been that of Kranti Gaud, a pacer from Madhya Pradesh’s tribal belt who has quickly risen through the ranks. The 21-year-old caught the eye earlier this year with a six-wicket burst on debut against England and was named Player of the Match alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Her inclusion has been hailed as a reward for her consistency and ability to deliver in pressure situations. Another point of discussion has been the absence of star opener Shafali Verma from the World Cup squad, a decision that has surprised fans given her international reputation and match-winning capabilities.

In preparation for the World Cup, the selectors have also named an India A squad that will feature in warm-up matches. The team, captained by Minnu Mani, includes Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry, Nandini Kashyap, Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra and Raghvi Bist. This side offers younger and fringe players a chance to test themselves against high-quality opposition in conditions similar to those expected during the World Cup.

The three-match ODI series against Australia will serve as a vital test ahead of the World Cup, offering India a chance to fine-tune its combinations against one of the strongest teams in women’s cricket. The World Cup itself begins on 30 September 2025, with India hosting the tournament alongside Sri Lanka. For the Indian team, this represents both a home advantage and a chance to finally claim their first Women’s ODI World Cup title.

