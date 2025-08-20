India places 1st and 2nd at Asian Shooting Championship

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Suhl Junior World Cup 2025 champion Kanak Budhwar and Agam Grewal led a 1-2 finish for India in the 10m Air Pistol Youth Women event, on day two of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The Asian Shooting Championship is a major continental sporting event that brings together the best shooters from across Asia to compete in rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines. Organised by the Asian Shooting Confederation, it serves not only as a prestigious competition but also as a qualifying event for the Olympic Games and World Championships.

The tournament showcases a high level of skill and precision, with athletes representing countries from East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Beyond medals, it plays a key role in promoting shooting sports in the region, fostering cross-cultural exchange, and providing a platform for emerging shooters to compete alongside seasoned champions.

Kanak Budhwar shot 238.2 to secure the gold medal, to continue her fine form in the season while Agam Grewal shot 236.0 to settle for silver. The third Indian in the final, Gamberya V. Gowda, finished in fifth with a score of 172.5. The trio combined to secure the team gold, with Agam Grewal topping qualification with 577 followed by Kanak with 566 and Gamberya with 558.

India finished day two with a haul of seven medals, helped earlier by the gold and bronze medals won by Rashmika Sahgal in Junior Women and Manu Bhaker in Senior Women respectively along with the team medals the squad won earlier in the day. Asian Shooting Champioship

In the finals, Kanak took the lead at the end of 10 shots and maintained it until the end of the 24th shot, closing with a high 10.4. Meanwhile Agam who was fourth at the end of 12 shots behind bronze medal winner Parimah Amiri and Gamberya, leaped to the silver medal position in the next set with scores of 9.5 and 10.3.

Earlier, Rashmika Sahgal struck gold, India’s third individual medal of the competition, after Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic bronze medallist, displayed amazing career consistency, to nail yet another individual international medal. Asian Shooting Championship

Manu shot 219.7 in the women’s 10m air pistol final to finish third, before Rashmika clinched the junior women’s air pistol crown with a confident show – her score of 241.9, a yawning 4.3 ahead of silver winning Korean Han Seunghyun.

