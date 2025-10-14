Festivals, friction, and finding light

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Diwali celebrations grow louder across Australian and global cities, the Indian diaspora must remember that joy without context can be misunderstood – especially amid rising unease about migration and cultural difference. Sharing the story behind the sparkle matters more than ever. Diwali unity

Each year, as the festival of Diwali lights up cities from Sydney to San Francisco, the Indian diaspora takes pride in sharing one of its most joyous traditions. Streets shimmer, homes glow, and community spirit spills outdoors. Yet amid the celebration, a quiet question lingers: does everyone around us appreciate the spectacle? The honest answer is, not always.

Diwali’s growth beyond India is a remarkable story of migration and multiculturalism. In London’s Trafalgar Square, thousands gather for “Diwali on the Square,” a vibrant mix of dance, food, and fireworks attracting people of all backgrounds. Leicester, the UK’s largest Diwali celebration outside India, draws over 40,000 visitors annually. In New York, the Empire State Building glows saffron and gold, and Disneyland held its first street parade this year. Sydney’s Harris Park comes alive with Bollywood beats and sweets, transforming the suburb into “Little India.”

These events express pride and belonging – a community confident enough to celebrate publicly and invite others in. But they also highlight the need for balance. Not everyone enjoys the loud music, traffic disruptions, or fireworks. Diwali unity

This year, the conversation is sharper. Anti-migration rallies and rhetoric in Australia – calling for tighter borders and claiming newcomers “change the character” of cities – remind us that multicultural harmony cannot be taken for granted. In such an environment, cultural visibility must walk hand in hand with cultural awareness.

When people understand Diwali – the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil – its universality becomes clear. Without context, however, the sights and sounds can feel intrusive rather than inclusive.

Education is key. Councils and community groups that accompany celebrations with storytelling, performances explaining Diwali’s origins, or cultural workshops, see greater public engagement. In New York and Sydney, schools now teach Diwali as part of multicultural education. In workplaces across Australia, diyas and morning teas help demystify what was once seen as a niche religious event. Diwali unity

The tension between expression and disruption is not unique to Diwali. Sydney’s Lunar New Year parade, Rio’s Carnival, and London’s Notting Hill Carnival all test public tolerance. What keeps them alive is dialogue – celebrating vibrantly while respecting others’ comfort. For Indian diaspora communities, this might mean using environmentally friendly fireworks, limiting noise at night, or coordinating with councils on traffic. These steps don’t dampen spirit; they enhance goodwill.

Cultural visibility should come with explanation. Actively telling the story – in schools, media, and neighbourhoods – helps people welcome the celebration. London’s “Diwali on the Square” offers a model: including non-Indian performers, community stalls, and clear storytelling makes it a shared civic festival.

The world does not resist joy – it resists confusion and exclusion. When people understand why we celebrate, they are more likely to join in rather than tune out.

This season, perhaps the guiding diya should be one of awareness – lighting the path not just for ourselves, but for everyone around us. Diwali unity

READ ALSO: Between tongues: Language, identity and the diaspora experience