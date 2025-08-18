Identity, ambition and Emerald City: Rajan Velu’s journey

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When Rajan Velu was a boy, he watched his sister rehearse the graceful movements of Bharatanatyam – and something stirred. Then came the Tamil film Salangai Oli, with Kamal Haasan’s searing portrayal of a Bharatanatyam dancer, and the spark caught fire. Velu didn’t just admire from the sidelines; he laced up his own anklets, stepping into the world of rhythm, storytelling, and character that would, years later, define his career.

That journey – from a Fiji-born son of Indian parents who migrated to Australia in the early ’90s, to an actor commanding the stage in some of the country’s most lauded productions – has now brought him to Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre. Velu currently stars as Malcolm in Emerald City (on until August 23), David Williamson’s razor-sharp satire refreshed for today’s audiences. Velu plays a sleek merchant banker navigating the ruthless intersections of art, money, and ambition.

“I had a previous life as an accountant, before I studied acting,” Velu reveals, laughing, “I just dialled it up – made him more ruthless, more direct, and driven purely by money. What I found most interesting about him was his confidence and charm. It was a lot of fun to play someone with that kind of bold, unapologetic attitude – qualities I don’t naturally exhibit myself… well, apart from being charming, of course!”

Art calling!

For Rajan Velu, cultural identity has been both a challenge and a source of creative strength.

“Identity has played a huge role in how I approach my work as an actor, and that relationship has evolved significantly over the years,” he shares.

During his teen years and early twenties, Velu spent a lot of time to figure who he really was.

“I was navigating the tension between wanting to fit in and recognising that, at the time I entered the industry, there weren’t many roles or opportunities for someone who looked like me.”

Over time he realised, the more he embraced his identity – an Australian with a deep connection to the richness of his Indian heritage – the stronger and more truthful a storyteller he became.

“I realised that to grow as an actor, I needed to embrace every part of who I am.”

Velu’s formal acting path began almost by accident.

“I went along with a friend who was attending a drop-in class at the Actors Centre Australia,” he recalls. “While I was there, I met some of the staff and was immediately drawn to the energy of the place. On a bit of a whim, I decided to audition. It was my very first audition ever – and to my surprise, I got in. That experience turned out to be a pivotal moment for me.”

But he found his true calling in going to Hollywood.

“Coming out of drama school and only getting one audition a month in Australia – if I was lucky – was disheartening.”

So, to seek more opportunities, he moved to the United States. But things have changed in the Australian industry over the years, Velu points out, and that eventually brought him back.

In good company

One of Velu’s defining roles came in Belvoir’s Counting and Cracking.

“It featured a cast of 19 actors of colour – most of us from South Asian backgrounds – which was virtually unheard of on a main stage in Australia,” Velu says. “To be able to tell such an important story, and to do so in Tamil, the language I grew up with, was an incredible gift.”

Seeing people who looked like him represented in that space felt like a personal and professional breakthrough. “It was a turning point,” he says. “To this day, it remains the most extraordinary theatrical experience I’ve ever been a part of.” The production has since become the most awarded South Asian play in history, even earning a New York Times Critics’ Pick during its 2024 tour.

In Emerald City, Velu shares the stage with Danielle Carter, Tom O’Sullivan, Rachel Gordon, Aisha Aidara and Matt Minto.

“When you’re part of a cast that creates a safe and respectful space, it becomes so much easier to take bold risks and not be afraid of failing. And it’s often in that space – of trying and failing – that you discover the real ‘gold’ in a scene or a character.”

Looking ahead, Velu says he is “deeply drawn” to projects that resonate with him on a personal level and tell stories that move him emotionally, particularly those exploring the South Asian diaspora in Sydney.

“I aim to normalise what it means to be an immigrant in Australia and to challenge and change the way people from the subcontinent are portrayed on our screens and stages,” Rajan Velu says. “It’s important to me to present authentic, multifaceted representations that reflect the richness and diversity of these communities.”

