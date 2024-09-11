How to win a presidential debate: Lie confidently and shamelessly

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was their first-ever face-to-face meeting.

More pivotal than expected? Possibly. Exceeded broadcast expectations? Absolutely.

With the election just two months away, both candidates offered highly contrasting views on key issues such as the economy, immigration, abortion, foreign policy, and national security. The winner of the debate: Donald Trump, not because he had better arguments, but because he lied more confidently.

Economy

In poll after poll, voters have cited the economy as their top concern. Vice President Harris repeatedly highlighted her vision of an “opportunity economy”. She emphasised her plan to extend a child tax credit and provide a larger tax deduction for start-up small businesses. Harris also criticised Trump’s economic policies, accusing him of favoring the wealthy through tax cuts that would increase the national deficit. She warned of what she termed the “Trump sales tax”.

Trump, naturally, refuted Harris’s claims, and the candidates started battling over semantics. He asserted that his administration had imposed tariffs, not a sales tax. He stressed that his tariffs on China and other countries had generated billions in revenue without causing inflation. Trump criticised the Democrats for overseeing the worst inflation in U.S. history and blamed them for economic mismanagement and illegal immigration, which he linked to rising unemployment and crime.

Immigration

Immigration emerged as a crucial flashpoint during the Trump Harris Debate. Harris underscored her record as a prosecutor and noted that her administration had supported a bipartisan border security bill to enhance law enforcement and combat Fentanyl trafficking which Trump blocked. She stated that her opponent preferred to campaign on immigration problems rather than solve them.

Trump, in contrast, painted a grim picture of the immigration situation under the Biden administration, alleging that millions of undocumented migrants, including criminals, had flooded the country. He reiterated his call for mass deportations and suggested using the

National Guard and local police to enforce immigration laws. He did this even though he is personally a convicted criminal, and despite being the one that blocked a border deal in 2023.

Abortion and Reproductive Rights

The candidates also sparred over abortion rights. Trump touted his role in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He framed the issue as one that should now be decided by individual states, emphasising his position allowed for a few exceptions. Trump criticised Harris for spreading false information about his stance, especially claims that he would sign a national abortion ban, which he denied.

Harris sharply criticised Trump’s role in reversing Roe v. Wade, arguing it had led to dangerous restrictions on reproductive rights across the country. She detailed stories of women being denied care for miscarriages due to fear of legal repercussions and pledged to sign legislation that would restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, though it is not clear how she would do so.

National Security and Foreign Policy

On foreign policy, Trump and Harris clashed over their handling of national security issues. Trump claimed that his administration had managed international relations effectively by keeping adversaries like China, Russia, and North Korea in check. He boasted of his personal rapport with world leaders and asserted that his strong leadership would have prevented conflicts like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump criticised Harris for being weak on national security and accused her of alienating key allies, particularly Israel.

Harris rebutted Trump’s claims, pointing to his admiration for authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. She accused Trump of jeopardizing American credibility on the world stage by cozying up to dictators. Harris defended the Biden administration’s handling of the Ukraine conflict, underscoring the importance of maintaining alliances with NATO and other partners to support Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty.

January 6th and Election Integrity

The debate also revisited the events of January 6th, 2021, when a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. Trump continued to defend his actions, maintaining that he had called for peaceful protest and claiming that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the lack of security. When pressed on whether he regretted his role in the insurrection, Trump deflected blame, and repeated that the election was fraudulent.

Harris condemned Trump’s actions on January 6th, accusing him of inciting the violence that day. She highlighted the assault on law enforcement officers and stressed the need touphold the rule of law. Harris positioned herself as a defender of democracy, pledging to protect the integrity of future elections and prevent any recurrence of such violence.

Celebrity Endorsements

In a well-timed gesture, Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris after stating that she had “done her research”. Given the very few undecided voters, it is doubtful that her endorsement would make difference at this time.

Closing Statements

In their closing remarks of the Trump Harris Debate, Harris presented herself as a forward-looking leader focused on uniting the country and addressing the economic, social, and environmental challenges facing Americans. She emphasised her experience as a prosecutor, senator, and vice president, pledging to work for all Americans and build an “opportunity economy.” Trump, on the other hand, portrayed Harris and the Biden administration as incompetent and damaging to the country. He vowed to restore American strength (after weakening it), secure the borders (after blocking a border deal), and rebuild the economy (after destroying it).

Next: is America headed towards a hung election and civil war? Or merely months of violent civil unrest? Time will tell.

