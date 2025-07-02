Hospitality veterans launch new restaurant at Barnwell Park

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The team behind some of Sydney’s most awarded dining venues has opened a new restaurant at Barnwell Park Golf Club in Five Dock NSW. STONE Restaurant

The Gujral family, known for Manjit’s Wharf and Angelo’s Cabarita, has taken over the site of the former Carmen’s on the Park and relaunched it as STONE, a modern Australian restaurant with a focus on quality and community.

Heading the project is Deep Karan Gujral, who has played a key role in the family’s hospitality ventures. STONE Restaurant

Manjit’s Wharf has long been a fixture in Sydney’s dining scene, earning Chef Hat status for its refined Indian cuisine. Angelo’s, previously a traditional Italian venue, was reimagined under Gujral’s direction and in 2024 earned both a Chef Hat and a prestigious Wine List “Goblet” award.

The Gujrals also operate the Concord Function Centre, which is marking its 25th year hosting weddings, corporate functions, and community events. Their reputation for high-quality service and strong local ties underpins the vision for STONE.

The restaurant’s official launch was held last week and attended by community leaders, including City of Canada Bay Mayor Michael Megna, who welcomed the venture and described it as a valuable addition to the Five Dock area.

In a standout moment, nine-year-old Nishka Gujral, daughter of restaurateur Deep Gujral, served as MC for the evening. Her younger brother, Zivaan, assisted her to the lectern, drawing warm reactions from the crowd.

Also in attendance was Dr. S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, who praised the Gujral family’s contribution to the multicultural fabric of Australian business.

Manjit Gujral, family patriarch, credited his wife Kawal Gujral as the quiet force behind the family’s success, noting her role as the “cornerstone” of their ventures. The event also drew a number of public figures, including television personality Larry Emdur, and representatives from Sydney’s business and media sectors. STONE Restaurant

Overlooking Hen & Chicken Bay, STONE offers modern international cuisine in a relaxed yet refined setting. The restaurant is open to the public and aims to serve both golf club members and the broader inner west dining community.