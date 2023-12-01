Gulab jamun three ways

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gulab Jamun Muffins

Ingredients

For muffin

1 tbsp chia seed meal

1/3 cup water for chia seed meal

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/3 cup raw sugar powdered after measuring

¼ cup milk

¾ cup self-raising flour

1 ½ tbsp cocoa powder

For frosting

½ tbsp rose water / guab jal

1/2 tbsp sour cream

1/2 block of a 250-gm cream cheese block

2 tbsp sugar, powdered

50 ml whipped cream

Few strands of saffron, soaked in 1-2 tbsp milk

Method

For gulab jamun muffins

Soak chia seed meal in water for 10 minutes, then add to a stand mixer with oil and beat for 2 minutes. Add milk and sugar, beat for 2 more minutes on medium speed.

Mix the dry ingredients (flour and cocoa powder), and combine with wet mix.

Mix all at slowest speed for 10-15 seconds; avoid overmixing or manual whisking.

Place half a gulab jamun in a muffin cup.

Evenly distribute the batter around. Tap to even it out. Add chocolate chips on top.

Bake at 170°C in a preheated fan-forced oven for 22-24 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

For cream cheese frosting

Put cream cheese blocks in electric mixer bowl. Beat on medium speed to soften, adding powdered sugar.

Once soft, add sour cream, rose water, and saffron milk mixture. Beat for a few minutes until well combined.

Add the whipping cream and beat until soft peaks form. Mix with the cream cheese mixture.

Use icing tip of choice to pipe the frosting. Place the other half of gulab jamun, or a portion, on top.

Serves 6.

Gulab Jamun in Cheesecake

Ingredients

1/2 block of a 250-gm cream cheese block

2 tbsp sugar, powdered

1 tsp rose water / gulab jal

1 tbsp sour cream (optional for light sourness, or few drops of lemon juice)

50 ml heavy whipping cream or thickened cream for whipping, chilled

4-5 strands saffron soaked in 2 tbsp milk

1/2 tin gulab jamuns (1 tin has 15-16 pieces)

Method

Place cream cheese blocks in an electric mixer bowl.

Beat on medium speed to soften, adding powdered sugar.

When soft, add sour cream, rose water and the saffron milk mixture and beat for a few minutes until well combined.

In another bowl, add the whipping cream and start beating with a hand mixer or stand mixer until soft peaks form.

Combine the whipping cream with the cream cheese mix, then pipe it into small bowls/jars for serving.

Place gulab jamuns on top.

Sprinkle chopped pistachios and rose petals over, then refrigerate for later or serve immediately. These can last in the fridge for at least two days.

Serves 8.

Gulab Jamun Ice Cream

Ingredients

1/2 litre vanilla ice cream

¼ cup full fat milk

1/4 tbsp rose water extract

4-5 numbers gulab jamun

Dried rose petals for garnish

2-3 pistachios crushed for garnish.

Method

Combine the vanilla ice cream and milk in a blender.

Pulse it for a few seconds, but don’t run it for too long.

Place 1-2 gulab jamuns into the blender.

Blend for a few seconds.

Pour out into a container.

Cut the rest of the gulab jamuns into small, bite-sized pieces, and fold through ice cream mix gently.

Place into ice cream container, and freeze for 4-6 hours.

To serve, garnish with crushed pistachios and dried rose petals.

Serves 4.

