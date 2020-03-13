Govt teaches precautions against COVID-19 through toons

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has coined a unique idea to spread awareness over COVID-19 amongst kids. The Ministry has come up with a graphic novel for children, named “Kids, Vaayu and Corona who wins the fight?”

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has coined a unique idea to spread awareness over COVID-19 amongst kids. The Ministry has come up with a graphic novel for children, named “Kids, Vaayu and Corona who wins the fight?”

The story of the comic series revolves around a Superhero ‘Vaayu’ who works for better public health and environment. In the cover page, there are three kids who seem to be scared of coronavirus. The kids are guarded by Vaayu. He fights with the coronavirus. The creature coronavirus is of black colour on the cover page. It has been described as a virus which is spreading fast globally and causing COVID-19 disease.

The comic book has been authored by Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environment Health Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh and Suman Mor, Associate Professor and Chairperson Department of Environment Studies, Punjab university, Chandigarh.

School kids have also contributed to the content of the comic book. Aaditya Khaiwal, vof Ankur School in Chandigarh, Lakshya Khaiwal from Chitkara International School, Chandigarh have helped with the story line.

Graphics have been done by Sonali Verma and Shruti Govil of Punjab University, Chandigarh. Anchita Thakur and Kirti Dutt of the Punjab University have also contributed for the content of the book.

Citing the reason that sometimes parents are too busy to resolve queries of kids regarding coronavirus, the PGIMER – Chandigarh and Punjab University created the comic book to make children aware of the threat of coronavirus and how to remain safe through simple precautionary steps.

Given that the population of all ages are making use of available media such as newspapers, social media and television to make themselves aware and from adults to children most of the discussions are around the coronavirus, the comic aims at educating children, especially those below the age of 12 years in most comprehensive manner.

The ministry suggested that parents should resolve the queries of the kids so that they don’t panic. The comic is created to learn along with fun and motivate children to be a hero of prevention by defeating corona.

Vaayu lives in the foothills of Himalayas in India and he has been called to fight against global threat of coronavirus and to protect children from sudden panic and fear.

Vaayu battles with his swords against the coronavirus and demonstrate to the children how to observe personal and respiratory hygiene and social distancing. The book has also described about coronavirus and common signs of COVID-19 disease.

A fear of children getting infected at a school in Noida surrounded everyone when an infected person from Delhi allegedly threw a birthday party that was attended by kids.

At least 73 confirmed cases have been reported from India as on Thursday. Even a three year old also tested positive in Kerala who had a travel history of Italy with his parents.

Coronavirus outbreak was first reported in December last year in Wuhan city of China. The disease has affected more than 100 countries so far and has been declared a global pandemic by the world health organisation.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has coined a unique idea to spread awareness over COVID-19 amongst kids. The Ministry has come up with a graphic novel for children, named “Kids, Vaayu and Corona who wins the fight?”

READ ALSO: COVID-19 and school closures