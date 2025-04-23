‘Go tell this to Modi’, attacker told me after killing my husband: Pahalgam attack survivor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pallavi, the lady who lost her husband Manjunath in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, shared her harrowing experience on April 22.

She revealed that both she and her 18-year-old son confronted the terrorist and pleaded to be killed alongside Manjunath. However, the terrorist reportedly told them that he would not harm them and instead instructed them to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack.

Speaking to a reputed Kannada media over the phone, Pallavi said, “We are in Pahalgam, and my husband died right in front of me. I couldn’t cry or react — I couldn’t even comprehend what had just happened. I had come here with my husband Manjunath and our son Abhijeya from Karnataka’s Shivamogga.”

Pallavi’s distressing story began a morning of terror for all of India, as news of the return of gun violence to the Kashmir Valley shocked the nation.

Media outlets ran Pallavi’s story throughout tjhe moprning, and the diaspora read it on on social media as the news was shared widely.

“I was accompanied by my car driver, who is a good person,” Pallavi described. “He told me that Hindus were being targeted. Three others, who kept saying ‘Bismillah’, helped us get to safety. I want my husband’s body to be airlifted. All three of us should return together.”

“I noticed that there were three to four attackers. After my husband was killed, I faced one of the terrorists and said, ‘Mere pati ko mara hai na, mujhe bhi maaro’ (You’ve killed my husband, kill me too). My son also confronted him and said, ‘Kutte, mere papa ko maara, humein bhi maar daalo‘ (You dog, you killed my father, kill us too),” she recounted. “The terrorist replied, ‘Nahin marenge. Tum Modi ko jaake bolo‘ (I won’t kill you. Go and tell Modi),” Pallavi said. Describing the scene further, she said, “The terrorists were right in front of us. They were not in army uniforms. Almost all the men were targeted. There were many newlywed couples, and in most cases, only the husbands were attacked while women and others were spared. Hindus were targeted. There were around 500 tourists present.”

“We had gone there on horseback. My son had not eaten anything since morning, so my husband went to get him some bread. At first, we heard gunfire and thought the army had fired a shot. Then people started running. I saw my husband had already collapsed and was lying in a pool of blood. He had been shot in the head. I sat beside his body, unable to react,” she added.

“I want to return to my hometown, Shivamogga, but not alone. I will return only with my husband’s body. All three of us must come back together. I request the authorities to make the necessary arrangements,” Pallavi said.

The trio had gone on a Kashmir trip on April 19, and they were supposed to return on April 24. Manjunath’s family is shell-shocked in Shivamogga. Manjunath’s mother has not been informed about the death of her son. She had been told that Manjunath is injured and he will return safely soon. Manjunath was a realtor, and his wife Pallavi is a bank manager.

At least 27 people, including two foreign nationals, are feared dead after terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. So far, victims from the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and West Bengal have been identified.

The Pahalgam attack, among the deadliest on civilians in recent years, occurred around 2:30 pm at the scenic spot known as ‘mini Switzerland’.

Dressed in army fatigues, the attackers descended from the mountains and opened fire on tourists enjoying the area. Graphic videos from the site revealed scenes of chaos, with bodies scattered and women screaming for help. Terrorist group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, assuring that the perpetrators will face justice. Home Minister Amit Shah also reached Srinagar met with the victim families, and officials for an emergency security review. The incident comes amid a surge in tourism in Kashmir, and just ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is set to begin on July 3.

