Checking in on Gandhi: After the Melbourne statue theft

Canberra’s Niranjan Aggarwal cannot speculate on the circumstances surrounding the theft of a Gandhi statue in Melbourne, but claims he has seen nothing but positive regard for a similar statue in his own city. Gandhi statue theft Australia

“Every time I visit Glebe Park, where the Mahatma’s statue stands in all its glory, I see a handful of people around it, reading the three plaques around it,” he told Indian Link. “It’s been there for twenty four years, during which time we’ve seen no malice – only interest. So no, I have no concerns for the safety of our statue whatsoever.”

The 91-year-old has a deep interest in Mahatma Gandhi’s Glebe Park ‘residence’ – having led the project that brought it here.

“Our statue is strong, as opposed to the Melbourne statue that always seemed to me not of good design, and easy to damage. The Canberra statue is also in a similar Salt March pose, but is 1½ times life size. Gandhiji was 5’6” in height, the statue stands at 7’5” – and that too on a plinth that is 1.5 meters tall. You’d need a bomb to do damage to it!”

Canberra Gandhi was unveiled on 15 Aug 2002.

“The intent was for Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to inaugurate it – he was scheduled to attend CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) in Coolum, Queensland. You might remember he cancelled his trip last minute, owing to the riots at Godhra in Gujarat. And so, we got Governor General Dr Peter Hollingworth to do the honours.”

Agarwal detailed the planning that went into it all. Gandhi statue theft Australia

“The ACT Government granted us the spot, in a well-lit position. Originally it was supposed to be at Northbourne Ave, but we respectfully declined – who would look up at a statue while driving?”

The statue itself came from India and was created by well-known Delhi-based sculptor Ram Sutar, who has crafted the likenesses of many Indian leaders.

“I got it designed – and airfreighted – in some urgency, to coincide with Vajpayee’s visit.”

It is now a regular gathering spot for the city’s Indian community, especially on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation on 2 Oct. The Mahatma Gandhi Society (launched by Agarwal alongside another Gandhian Prof Satendra Nandan) organises an annual function on Gandhi Jayanti here. Visiting Indian leaders drop by to pay their respects too.

Agarwal admits he gave particular attention during design to the remote possibility of damage – only to observe that Gandhiji’s walking stick seemed slightly vulnerable.

“Danda toot sakta hai, I said to myself – the stick can be damaged. And so I got a spare one made, just in case. It lives in my house to this day. Luckily, I’ve never had cause to bring it out.”

Other Gandhi statues in Australia

Aggarwal revealed that he is responsible for two other Australian homes for Gandhi, one in Brisbane (inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014), and the other in Sydney (inaugurated by Indian President Ramnath Kovind in 2018).

Offered my tribute this morning to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane. His message of peace and harmony resonate through the world. pic.twitter.com/sUx00wK8sR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 4, 2024

Both were set up with the help of the Indian High Commission, local councils, community volunteers and entrepreneurs. Both continue to be spots where significant occasions like Gandhi Jayanti and Martyrdom Day are marked.

No untoward incidents have been reported from either location.

Shyam Das OAM, who was part of the Brisbane committee that facilitated the monument, told Indian Link, “The Melbourne theft is shocking – to think that a monument for peace and harmony can meet such a fate. There is security in place for our statue at Roma St Parklands, and we anticipate no threat at this point in time.”

Sameer Pandey of the City of Parramatta Council, told Indian Link, “The Jubilee Park Gandhi statue is in a safe spot in a residential area. It cannot be cordoned off – the very purpose of it as a monument is to invite reflection, not restriction. And for seven years now, there’s been a shared sense of care around it.”

He added that all monuments and items of public art in the area are protected by Council, which will take extra steps if threat were to be perceived.

“However, I can’t recall a single incident of vandalism for our installations – at least during my time on Council. The people of Parramatta take ownership of their shared cultural assets.”

Nevertheless, he urged people to contact police if they observe suspicious behaviour.

Meanwhile, for Canberra’s Niranjan Aggarwal, the Gandhi campaign continues. He is currently in the midst of organising yet another Gandhi statue – this time for Fiji.

Of course, he can talk endlessly about Gandhi’s work, his teachings and writings.

“My one major regret in life,” he lamented, “is that I have not been able to visit South Africa and pay homage at the sites where his andolan (movement) took root.”

As one Indian Link reader reminded us recently, “Statues can be stolen. Ideas cannot. Gandhi’s spirit has never disappeared from the hearts of his people – even if the bronze occasionally does.” Gandhi statue theft Australia

