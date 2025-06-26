Full house ahead: AusVInd games sell out in Sydney and Canberra

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The upcoming Australia v. India white-ball series in October and November 2025 has ignited unparalleled excitement among cricket fans, especially within the Indian-Australian community. This fervour is evident in the overwhelming demand for tickets, with over 90,000 sold across eight matches within just two weeks of public sales.

Cricket Australia (CA) said today that public tickets allocation for the India-Australia ODI match in Sydney and the T20I game in Canberra in November have been sold out – four months before their commencement.

The Indian diaspora’s passion for cricket is palpable, with fan clubs like Bharat Army and Fans India leading the charge. Bharat Army has purchased over 2,400 tickets, while Fans India has acquired more than 1,400. Notably, Amit Goyal from the Brissy Baniyas community has secured 880 tickets for the Gabba T20I, marking the highest individual purchase for a single match.

Apart from record-breaking sales of the Ashes, CA added that they have noticed huge interest from the Indian diaspora towards buying tickets when the side plays a white-ball series in Australia in October-November.

The Indian-Australian community’s enthusiasm underscores the deep connection and love for the game, promising an electrifying atmosphere at each venue.

“Exhausting our public ticket allocation for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval T20I four months prior to the series, is a testament to the tremendous interest for the upcoming season amongst cricket fans,” Joel Morrison, CA’s Executive General Manager Events & Operations, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to see continued strong engagement amongst Indian diaspora off the back of a record-breaking Border Gavaskar series last summer. The forecast strong turnout of Australian and Indian fans means we’ll again have a fantastic atmosphere at each match.”

He added, “There is extreme interest in what promises to be our biggest ever summer of cricket, so we encourage fans to buy early to avoid missing out on the action.”

More than 16 per cent of the tickets sold so far have been purchased by Indian fan clubs. Bharat Army has been one of the most active fan clubs, purchasing over 2,400 tickets.

Besides the Brissy Baniyas, the groups Indian Community of Gold Coast and Pakka Local have purchased over 500 tickets for the Gold Coast and MCG T20Is, respectively.

Fans based in India have also shown significant enthusiasm too, it has been revealed, buying up more than 1,400 tickets.

Men’s ODI Series v India

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth,

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide,

October 25: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Men’s T20I Series v India

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra,

October 31: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne,

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart,

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast

November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane

