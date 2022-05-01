fbpx
Review: Runway 34

Gripping drama and strong performances see Runway 34 soaring high. A review by TROY REBEIRO

ajay devgn and rakulpreet singh in Runway 34
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34 (Source: IANS)
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is inspired by a real-life incident and strongly reminiscent of the 2016 released English film Sully: Miracle on the Hudson. Yet, it is distinct and proves to be a gripping drama.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Runway 34 (Theatre release)

Duration: 148 minutes

Director: Ajay Devgn

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Abhinay Raj Singh, Boman Irani, Sharik Khan, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar

Rating: ****

Flying from Dubai to Cochin one rainy night, the skilled and experienced pilot Captain Vikrant Khanna saves 150 lives with his maturity and foresight, preventing an impending aviation disaster, landing in Trivandrum instead, with limited fuel.

An edge-of-the-seat drama, the film keeps you hooked right from the beginning. The flight scenes displaying the fear and anxiety of the petrified passengers are real and palpable.

The external flight shots of the aircraft amidst thunder and rain are also beautifully executed and appear real. The final landing of the plane in severe turbulence is frighteningly credible.

While the passengers and media term him a hero, Captain Vikrant Khanna faces a strict inquiry for his decision of landing at Trivandrum instead of Bengaluru and even opting for Runway 34 instead of the recommended Runway 16.

The second half of the film with the entry of Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant, the Investigating Officer, is equally exciting, although it is more of a courtroom drama with the inquiry committee and the pilots being interrogated.

How Captain Vikrant Khanna manages to hold his own against Narayan Vedant, convincing him of his sharp memory and flying skills through a simulated flight, thereby justifying his actions and decisions, forms the crux of this aviation drama.

Ajay Devgn, as the dashing and accomplished Captain Vikrant Khanna essays his character with characteristic restraint and minimal expressions. He emotes through his eyes, conveying myriad emotions. An astute pilot, who places his passengers’ safety before everything else, a family man but with a fun side to his personality, Ajay Devgn is every bit that pilot.

Ajay Devgn in Runway 34
Ajay Devgn as Captain Vikrant Khanna (Source: IANS)

Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant expectedly takes centrestage with his flawless oratorical skills and charisma, and towers over everyone else in the inquiry scenes. As always, he is a treat to watch.

Ajay Dengn and Amitabh bachchan in Runway 34
Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan

Rakul Preet Singh, as co-pilot Tania Albuquerque delivers what is expected of her, given the limited scope of her character. The scene where she is frightened owing to the bad weather and thinks it is all over, is a wee bit incongruous with the perception one has of a pilot.

rakulpreet singh in runway 34
Rakul Preet Singh (Source: IANS)

Boman Irani as Mr Suri, the owner of the Skyline Aviation company, is credible.

The story is narrated in a linear manner, and is fairly straightforward with no element of intrigue or unexpected twists, although the drama quotient is fairly high.

Some parts of the film appear a tad rushed and unconvincing, especially the inquiry by the DGCA officials and the breath analyser tests.

The background music is effective especially in the scene when Captain Vikrant Khanna leaves the airport after the heroic feat.

Overall, Runway 34 is an interesting film which is a perfect combination of drama and good performances.

 

Indian Link
Indian Link

ajay devgn and rakulpreet singh in Runway 34

Review: Runway 34


  

