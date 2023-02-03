fbpx
16 films and series to look out for in February 2023

From Selfiee to Farzi, Amigos and more: look out for these film and series releases hitting screens this February.

By Suhayla Sharif
Dhanush, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Neeru Bajwa
Reading Time: 5 minutes

 

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat (Netflix)

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this upcoming Hindi rom com is bringing young love to the big screen yet again. Alaya F and Karan Mehta are united by a podcast all about love in times of hate with a rollercoaster of romance.

Release date: 3 January

 

Telugu release Michael
Source: IMDb

Michael (In cinemas)

This Telugu release takes the neo-noir genre and adds the right amount of spice for some serious South Indian action. Sundeep Kishan stars as ‘Michael’, a young gangster who dreams of power but also packs a punch.

Release date: 3 January

 

Kali Jotta starring Sonam Bajwa
Source: IMDb

Kali Jotta (In cinemas)

Neeru Bajwa is back in this captivating Punjabi drama alongside Satinder Sartaaj. The film promises more than meets the eye, Bajwa bringing her classic happy-go-lucky avatar but troubled by a social landscape that doesn’t guarantee her future.

Release date: 3 January

 

Class (Netflix)

If we know anything about teen OTT series, it’s that audiences should expect the unexpected. Class is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish Netflix series Elite and guarantees all the coming-of-age drama with some sinister secrets sprinkled into the mix.

Release date: 3 January

 

Butta Bomma (In cinemas)

Anikha Surendran and Arjun Das lead the cast in this Telugu romantic drama exploring all things love, without the rainbows and butterflies. With two young lovers tangled in the mess of adolescence, audiences will have to see if their love survives.

Release date: 4 January

 

Farzi (Amazon Prime Video)

This dark comedy series marks the Hindi digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is nothing short of a thrilling ride into the underworld. When art and crime combine it becomes the job of a hot-headed task force officer to ensure chaos doesn’t ensue.

Release date: 10 January

 

Shiv Shastri Balboa
Source: IMDb

Shiv Shastri Balboa (In cinemas)

Buckle up for this Hindi feel-good film as one man’s love for Rocky Balboa and bringing joy takes us on a journey through America. Acting powerhouses Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta unite to bring audiences along for a ride filled with comedic twists and turns.

Release date: 10 January

 

Amigos (In cinemas)

Three versions of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, three times the action, three times the adventure. This Telugu thriller will have you on the edge of your seat as three doppelgangers come together and wreak havoc in their intertwining worlds.

Release date: 10 January

 

Tu Hovein Main Hovan (In cinemas)

Adding to the list of romantic releases for this month, Tu Hovein Main Hovan will certainly tug the heartstrings of audiences. Jimmy Sheirgill brings his charm to a Punjabi film that hopes to celebrate the ups and downs of love.

Release date: 10 January

 

The Romantics (Netflix)

Releasing this Valentine’s Day is Hindi cinema’s love letter to Yash Chopra, the movie mogul responsible for creating some of Bollywood’s most iconic rom coms. This docuseries brings together 35 of Bollywood’s most famous faces, an array of archival footage and the ‘rumour’ of Aditya Chopra.

Release date: 14 January

 

Yami Gautam in Lost
Source: IMDb

Lost (ZEE5)

This intense Hindi thriller will lead you on an emotional rollercoaster, delving into the mystery behind a missing boy and the moments leading up to his disappearance. Yami Gautam is joined by Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam in this release that is riddled with more questions than answers.

Release date: 16 January

 

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager
Source: IMDb

The Night Manager (Disney+Hotstar)

The original British series starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie is getting a Hindi make-over. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor enter their mission with guns blazing as the series looks like it will leave an impact on action loving audiences.

Release date: 17 January

 

Vaathi (In cinemas)

Alongside students going back to school this month is Dhanush also confirming that his classes will start soon as he returns in and as Vaathi. Set to teach a lesson that audiences won’t forget, Dhanush is ready for your attention in this highly anticipated Tamil action release.

Release date: 17 January

 

Kartik Aaryan
Source: IMDb

Shehzada (In cinemas)

Following a string of successful releases, Kartik Aaryan seems to have claimed his title as he stars in Shehzada. Looking to be a movie full of Hindi cinema’s masala mix of action, romance, drama, and comedy, Aaryan is joined by Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rajpal Yadav.

Release date: 17 January

 

Akshay Kumar Emraan Hasmi Selfie
Source: IMDb

Selfiee (In cinemas)

Hindi cinema seems to not be getting enough of the remakes with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi coming together for Bollywood’s take on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. This dramedy follows the rivalry between the fan and the famous and how a simple selfie can create a world of chaos.

Release date: 24 January

 

Cast of Afwaah
Source: @bhumipednekar/Instagram

Afwaah (In cinemas)

Afwaah (rumour) has it that Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen together in this Hindi drama film that is hoping to question what audiences see as the truth. Looks like we’ll need our magnifying glasses for this one!

Release date: 24 January

READ ALSO: Shekhar Kapur on What’s Love Got to Do with It?

Suhayla Sharif
Suhayla Sharif

