14 Indian films and series releasing this July

Reading Time: 5 minutes

KOFFEE WITH KARAN Season 7 (Disney + Hotstar)

Bollywood lovers’ favourite chat show returns for its seventh instalment this month. We’re looking forward to celebrity guests like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, and probably Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. No doubt there’s plenty of gossip and controversy ahead!

The show begins streaming on 7 July.

MODERN LOVE HYDERABAD (Amazon Prime Video)

Two months after the release of Modern Love Mumbai comes the Telegu anthology series, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Devika Bahudhanam, Uday Gurrala, and Venkatesh Maha. The six episodes will explore stories of love and relationships, all set in Hyderabad.

Better get your popcorn ready, because this show begins streaming on 8 July.

RANVEER VS WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS (Netflix)

India’s first interactive reality special will see Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and British adventurer Bear Grylls join forces. You’ll need to click through and make survival choices to help the duo navigate through the fierce Siberian wilderness. Are you ready?

The series releases soon on 8 July.

SAAS BAHU ACHAAR PVT LTD (Zee5)

This Hindi drama stars Anjana Sukhani as Suman, a budding entrepreneur keen to launch her own homemade achaar (pickle) business. She’s supported by her mother-in-law, who wants to help Suman get her kids back from ex-husband Dilip, played by Anup Soni.

The web series releases on 8 July.

KHUDA HAAFIZ CHAPTER 2: AGNI PARIKSHA (Zee5)

This sequel to the 2020 film directed by Faruk Kabir reunites Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi as happy couple Sameer and Nargis. In this instalment, their happiness is disrupted by the kidnapping of their daughter Nandini. Will Sameer be able to save the day once again?

Find out more when the film releases on 8 July.

HIT – The First Case (in theatres)

Starring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, this film is remake of the 2020 Telegu film of the same name. It tells the story of the state’s Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) who are investigating the case of a missing young girl. Fun fact for sceptics of adaptations – Telegu director Sailesh Kolanu returns for the making of this film.

HIT – The First Case will release on 15 July 2022.

SHABAASH MITHU (in theatres)

This much-awaited sports drama is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj, who recently retired from international cricket after a glorious 23-year career. The film stars Taapsee Pannu as the lead character, Vijay Raaz as Raj’s coach, and Mumtaz Sorcar as teammate Jhulan Goswami.

Catch this film in theatres starting 15 July.

JAADUGAR (Netflix)

Starring Jitendra Kumar, this comedy drama tells the story of Magic Meenu (Jitendra Kumar), a small-time magician who must win a local football tournament to marry the woman he loves. It also stars Arushi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi in supporting roles. Bit of a bizarre premise, but it sounds promising!

The film hits your screens on 15 July.

SHOORVEER (Disney +Hotstar)

This film follows the formation of an elite Indian task force that is training to become the country’s first responder squad against national threats. It stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, and others.

Shoorveer begins streaming on 15 July.

THE GRAY MAN (Netflix)

Marking Dhanush’s international debut, this Netflix film is an adaptation of a 2009 novel of the same time. It stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and others, and is actually Netflix’s most expensive film made to date. Are you ready to hop on for this adventure?

The film begins streaming on 15 July.

SHAMSHERA (in theatres)

No doubt you’ve been keeping an eye out for this one! Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the late 19th century is about a tribe’s fight for independence against British rule.

It is slated to hit screens on 22 July.

INDIAN PREDATOR: THE BUTCHER OF DELHI (Netflix)

Produced by Vice India, this is a docuseries about a series of gruesome murders by a serial killer in Delhi, who leaves their body parts to be found across the city. While the makers have stopped short of naming the real-life case this is based on, many hypothesise that it is based on serial killer Chandrakant Jha, who was given the death penalty in 2013.

Catch this eerie series when it releases on 20 July.

EK VILLAIN RETURNS (in theatres)

This spiritual successor to 2014 film Ek Villain stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. It is set eight years after the events of the original and tackles another serial killer, the Smiley Mask. Was it on your watchlist?

Keep an eye out for its 29 July release date.

MASABA MASABA Season 2 (Netflix)

Mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta return for this second instalment where the designer continues to make her name in the world of fashion while exploring the world of dating. And if the teaser’s anything to go by, it looks like a pregnancy arc might be on the cards.

Mark for your calendars for 29 July.

