Dr Sajeev Koshy, AM: King’s Birthday Honours 2025

Dr. Sajeev Koshy has been posthumously recognised as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his life-long commitment to the public health sector as an endodontist. Guided by the aim to ensure access to healthcare for all, his work has impacted a wide range of communities, especially refugee and migrant groups.

Despite these achievements, his family never anticipated this new recognition.

“It was a nice surprise for us. We’ve always been proud of the contributions he’s made, and I think this award just adds to his memory,” his son, Dr. Jithin Sajeev says.

As a cardiologist, Jithin continues his father’s goal to ensure greater access to health. Growing up, he witnessed firsthand his father’s willingness to go above and beyond for his patients, often working six days a week and well beyond the hours of a typical work day.

“He taught me that if you put the effort in, then you do have the power to enact change in the systems around you – but it may take time. It is nevertheless important to look beyond yourself and to try and add value back to the community,” he says.

Whilst treating patients was his first and foremost priority, Dr. Sajeev Koshy never undervalued the importance of mentorship and further education, often mentoring migrant dentists who wished to enter the industry.

Perhaps Dr. Koshy’s most valuable contribution was his role in reducing waiting times within health care centres in regional Victoria. When he started his role as a Director of Dental Services at Bairnsdale Regional Health Services in 2004, patients had to wait as long as 57 months to see a doctor. Within two years, Dr. Koshy managed to reduce this to a 7 month wait period.

“I think what Dad was most proud of were the projects which were highly actionable and led to practical results, where he could see that he made a real difference in people’s lives,” he says.

After receiving the OAM in 2016, Dr. Koshy’s focus shifted to primarily improving medical systems, taking up positions within ICT governance committees and other advisory roles. He also extended his services outside of Australia, including taking part in a project linking volunteer services in Australia with dental services in Nepal.

Other notable accolades he’s received include the ICICI Bank and Times Now’s ‘Non-Resident Indian of the Year’ award in 2018 and the ‘Knight of the Order of St John of Jerusalem Knight Hospitaller’ in 2021. Whilst these awards validated his and his team’s work, Dr. Koshy hoped that this recognition would also give greater visibility to the issues he cared for.

“You can’t solve social justice issues in isolation. You need a team of people to also recognise the value of what you’re doing. And it’s this acknowledgement which drives change,” Jithin asserts.

Nowhere was Dr. Sajeev Koshy’s impact felt more deeply than at his funeral, where people from all walks of life gathered to honour him.

“People he worked with ten, fifteen years ago came to see him. They were students he taught, people from Indian communities, as well as his colleagues. I guess it’s not obvious to see the impact people have had until they’re gone. So, it was really beautiful to see everyone gather to offer their condolences.”

