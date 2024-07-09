Diwali arts competition: Design our 2024 Diwali greeting card!

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It’s back again: Indian Link’s annual Diwali arts competition for kids!

Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across Australia. The mandate – a mandala design which you colour in and send to us.

Use the design below as a template to colour in or paint a mandala. Photocopy it if you need to. Click here to save the image.

Design INDIAN LINK’S Diwali card AND WIN PRIZES!

TWO categories: Kids up to 7 years, and Kids 8-12 years.

WIN book vouchers valued at $75 and $50 in both categories.

The winning entry will be designed into Indian Link’s Diwali cards for the year 2024

Last date for submission is 7 October 2024

Curious about what we’re looking for? Check out the winning entries in last year’s Diwali arts competition from 12 year old Olivia Banerjee and 7 year old Karunya Karthikeyan here.

Send in your work, along with your name, age, address, and your parents’ mobile phone number, to:

Indian Link

GPO Box 108

Sydney 2001.

For more details, ring the Indian Link office on 02 9729 2004, or email editor@indianlink.com.au.