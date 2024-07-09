Diwali arts competition: Design our 2024 Diwali greeting card!

It’s back again: Indian Link’s annual Diwali arts competition for kids!
Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across Australia. The mandate – a mandala design which you colour in and send to us.
Use the design below as a template to colour in or paint a mandala. Photocopy it if you need to. Click here to save the image.
Design INDIAN LINK’S Diwali card AND WIN PRIZES!
- TWO categories: Kids up to 7 years, and Kids 8-12 years.
- WIN book vouchers valued at $75 and $50 in both categories.
- The winning entry will be designed into Indian Link’s Diwali cards for the year 2024
- Last date for submission is 7 October 2024
Curious about what we’re looking for? Check out the winning entries in last year’s Diwali arts competition from 12 year old Olivia Banerjee and 7 year old Karunya Karthikeyan here.
Send in your work, along with your name, age, address, and your parents’ mobile phone number, to:
Indian Link
GPO Box 108
Sydney 2001.
For more details, ring the Indian Link office on 02 9729 2004, or email editor@indianlink.com.au.