Display home drowning child identified as Gurshabad Singh

The eight-year-old child who tragically drowned in a display home pool on Sunday evening has been identified as Kialla resident Gurshabad Singh.

His father, Mr Talwinder Singh, has described Gurshabad to ABC News as ‘a “charming” and kind boy who excelled at his special school, bringing home multiple appreciation awards’.

He says Gurshabad, who was just weeks away from his ninth birthday, was autistic and ‘just jumped and drowned in the water’.

The incident has deeply affected friends and family, who have gathered at their home in the Seven Creeks Estate. Mr Singh says they are yet to inform Gurshabad’s younger sister, who is asking ‘difficult questions’ about her brother.

“We have known this family for a very long time,” Kamal Dhillon, a friend of the family, told ABC News. “All of us are together. We’re trying to … help [with] whatever we can … to help to get through this time.”

It’s understood Gurshabad wandered from the family home during a birthday celebration, and his parents ran through the streets looking for him.

He was found unresponsive 300m away in the display home’s pool at 7pm, and received medical assistance, but sadly couldn’t be revived.

The pool was part of a GJ Gardiner display home which opened two months ago. Mr Singh has called for display home pools to be covered when the property is not open for inspection and believes this would prevent such incidents.

“Why not cover [the pool] when no one is attending the house?” he said. “Just cover the bloody pool so the kids can’t see, they can’t go in.”

“Cover the pools, that’s all. That’s what I want.”

GJ Gardiner have conveyed their condolences, and say the pool was compliant with all safety regulations, and fencing was in place around the perimeter.

‘We will continue to do everything within our power to support the authorities with their investigation,” a GJ Gardiner spokesperson said.

Life Saving Victoria spokesperson Andy Dennis has also expressed his condolences and reminded parents to actively supervise children around water.

“Children remain one of the highest risk groups for drowning, with home pools, bathtubs and dams leading locations for these incidents,” he said in a statement.

“We encourage parents and caregivers to actively supervise children at all times when around water, enrol your child in swimming and water safety lessons, learn CPR so you can assist in an emergency, and restrict children’s access to pools and other water bodies by ensuring there are sufficient barriers in place”.

Gurshabad’s funeral will take place on Friday.

