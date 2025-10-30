Diljit Dosanjh’s Sydney show was “sauda khara khara”

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s Sunday night and almost every South Asian in Sydney is here, or dreaming of being in this stadium. The night erupts in a surge of electrifying sound and light – music thunders through the arena, setting hearts racing even before the first glimpse of the star. A roaring start to the concert, a cinematic montage plays across the screens, which immediately stamped the star power of the man.

As dancers trumpet down the stage, escorting a masked performer, you wait with bated breath for the star to throw off his cloak and reveal himself. Instead, a trap door opens and out pops the man of the hour, ready to set the night ablaze.

Wearing a traditional tamba and kurta with a black vest, Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the show with “Born To Shine,” just like in 2023, a fitting choice since many believe he is does just that. The crowd erupted – thousands of fans on their feet, singing every lyric, waving posters, and breaking into bhangra. Even babies with noise-cancelling headphones were bobbing along in their parents’ arms. True to his name, Diljit – literally ‘one who wins hearts’ – charmed everyone in the crowd.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring Australia and if his Sydney concert is anything to go by, this tour is nothing short of historic. After making history in Canada, he’s now done it in Australia, becoming the first South Asian artist to headline and sell out a stadium in Sydney and Melbourne.

What makes Diljit so universally loved is his ability to connect with every age group and background. His discography spans spiritual, emotional, romantic, and party tracks – there’s something for everyone. I went with my Pakistani best friend, who doesn’t fully understand Punjabi, but that didn’t stop her from having the time of her life. By the end of the night, she’d learned a bhangra step or two and summed it up perfectly: “Diljit Dosanjh is the blueprint for what every brown boy wants to be and what every brown girl wants to marry.” Many youngsters would agree.

While Diljit’s shows are famously upbeat, there were moments of deep emotion too. When he performed “Ikk Kudi” from Udta Punjab, you could feel the stadium shift – almost every girl in the crowd had tears in her eyes. Groups of friends hugged each other, completely immersed in the emotion of the song. And that’s the mark of a true artist – someone who can make a crowd both dance and cry within the same set. The concert itself was nothing short of magnificent – an extravagant display of pure Punjabi power. From the LED wristbands given to every audience member to the breathtaking fireworks that closed the night, the production was world-class. It was, in every sense, a “sauda khara khara” performance – ‘a true, genuine deal’ as Diljit Dosanjh delivered a night of music and warmth that felt entirely worth it for every penny. Diljit Dosanjh’s Sydney show

Heartwarming moments were scattered throughout the night as an entire family came on stage dressed in Diljit’s iconic Met Gala look, and a non–South Asian fan waving the Australian flag joined him on stage, symbolising the inclusive, cross-cultural spirit of his music. The finale was unforgettable. Diljit closed the night with his powerful and controversial track “Main Hoon Punjab” from Amar Singh Chamkila, stretching the performance to nearly ten minutes as fireworks lit up the Sydney sky. As the audience dispersed, the song trailed after them – on their lips, in their whistles, and in their minds. It was a proud, goosebump-inducing celebration of identity, culture, and resilience.

In the lead-up to the show, there was plenty of discussion about the steep increase in ticket prices compared to his 2023 performance at Qudos Bank Arena. But what many seemed to overlook was the sheer scale of this production. This concert is at CommBank Stadium – a full-fledged stadium spectacle, twice as big as last time, with bigger staging, more staff, top-tier sound, lighting, and visual equipment. Every dollar showed on stage. And while mainstream media seemed quiet before the event, the moment Diljit landed in Australia, the narrative shifted and suddenly, every outlet wanted a piece of the man.

When he arrived in the country, however, not everything was met with the same warmth. Under a TikTok video posted by Daily Mail Australia, Diljit became the target of racist comments, being called a 7-Eleven worker, truck driver, and Uber driver. Instead of reacting with anger, he chose grace. Addressing the comments publicly, in a video on his YouTube channel, he said he held no negative feelings toward anyone who made them, reminding everyone that without those very people – the hardworking migrants who are often stereotyped or dismissed, “you won’t even get bread in your house.” It was a powerful, dignified reminder of the humility and strength that define him, both on and off stage.

With Sydney and Brisbane now behind him, Diljit Dosanjh’s Australian takeover is far from over. Next up are Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth and those cities are in for an unforgettable night of music, magic, and pure Punjabi pride. Diljit Dosanjh’s Sydney show

