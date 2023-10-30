Diljit Dosanjh x Sia: The internet reacts to ‘Hass Hass’

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Presenting the collaboration you never knew you wanted but definitely needed – Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Australian musician Sia!

The desi G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) and musical diva from down under shared the microphone for their fresh track Hass Hass which was dropped on Friday.

Diljit Dosanjh is internationally renowned for starring in an array of Punjabi films as well as a lengthy and widely celebrated discography. The Born To Shine and Patiala Peg singer garnered global attention after performing at American music festival Coachella earlier this year. Dosanjh has just wrapped up his whirlwind tour of Australia and New Zealand that broke records after selling out arenas across both countries.

Australian musical icon Sia is a household name with her extensive work in the entertainment industry and her unique singing style. Credited for hits such as Chandelier, Cheap Thrills and Unstoppable, Sia has also written songs for the likes of Rhianna, Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Kylie Minogue.

The Punjabi-English fusion song features Sia’s signature vocals as Dosanjh soothingly serenades to an upbeat and high energy instrumental. What is amplifying up to be the love anthem of the Summer, Hass Hass is already topping charts and has won the hearts of fans worldwide. The beachy vibes of the music video paired with the heart-warming lyrics makes it the perfect pick-me-up song for any upcoming party.

The standout element of the entire track has to be Sia’s attempt at singing in Punjabi in unison with Dosanjh, an incredibly special touch that makes the duo addicting to tune in to.

Social media was sent into a frenzy after the track went live unexpectedly and as a surprise to fans of both Dosanjh and Sia. Dosanjh is currently reigning the Punjabi music industry after releasing his album Ghost and Sia has long had her place cemented on international music charts. With the song seeing two musical worlds collide on the global stage, fans have been buzzing about the track on X (formerly Twitter) since its release.

If someone had told me a few years back that #DiljitDosanjh will make #SIA sing in Punjabi, I’d have laughed so hard. Now it’s actually materialised. What a track! A perfect marriage between their very distinct and disparate styles. That outro is gold! 🔥https://t.co/H4LmVFcGLt — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) October 28, 2023

OMG, Going crazy listening Hass Hass by @Sia and @diljitdosanjh . And Sia singing Punjabi, OMG, and so amazing. I can’t tell is she ain’t a native speaker. Absolutely crazy. And nailed it. Just Wow. Undoubtedly collab of the year #HassHass #sia #music #punjabi #best #collab — Hitesh Sharma (@Hitesharma_) October 26, 2023

A milestone!!! Hass Hass @dzistro — Young G (@evtoiles) October 28, 2023

To the delight of many, Diljit Dosanjh lent a few pages in his book to Sia as she sings the entire outro in Punjabi. The Aussie singer was commended for her fluency and netizens have applauded her for making the effort to learn the language for the song. She absolutely nails the pronunciation of the Punjabi verse so kudos to the musical queen for having a go.

Sia is my favourite but never did I ever imagine her and @diljitdosanjh sing a song together. To top it, never imagined @sia singing punjabi. My heart is full. — Dravisha (@dravishakatoch) October 29, 2023

SIA Singing in Punjabi ❤️🇮🇳 A proud moment for India 🇮🇳 How our stars ⭐️ making it a global success. “Hass Hass” 🫶 New Song + Video from @diljitdosanjh X @Sia ✨ OUT NOW

🔗 https://t.co/wz3OAuKsmT pic.twitter.com/kID850g2Ft — Dilbag Koundal ਦਿਲਬਾਗ ਕੌਂਡਲ 🇮🇳 (@dilbag_koundal) October 27, 2023

Want to hear Sia create magic in Punjabi? Hass Hass by @diljitdosanjh x @Sia Turn your stereo up! pic.twitter.com/cvxto2j3WP — Uche (@OffUchay) October 26, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh’s magic strikes again! Sia singing in Punjabi for ‘Hass Hass’ – a dream come true for fans. This is musical fusion at its finest!#DiljitSiaCollab #UnexpectedDelight — Il-Seong (@SeongIl90) October 27, 2023

Sia singing in Punjabi bro I wasn’t expecting that in 2023 pic.twitter.com/looD4NUNYD — wolff kishner (@localaliennn) October 27, 2023

Never expected Sia to speak better Punjabi than me, a native hindi speaker This song is burrraaahhhh gold pic.twitter.com/Xhcyd0PagS — Priyanshi Goel (@priyanshi_goel_) October 29, 2023

@Sia singing in Punjabi like it’s her first language 🥰🤩… absolutely NAILED IT! This is what you call VERSATILITY 👏WOW!!! #HassHass @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/pL0acqfv40 — Lewis (@lewniverse) October 29, 2023

The hit’s music video has already reached 1.9 million views on YouTube in 3 days and is trending across the globe, including #1 in Australia on the video platform. As expected, the song has already gone viral on TikTok with over 1,500 made by fans dancing or reacting to the track.

The pair had already hinted a collaboration in July as Dosanjh shared pictures on Instagram with Sia and the song’s producer Greg Kurstin. Over the past year, Dosanjh has also been spotted with other American musicians including DJ Diplo and rappers Saweetie and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

The release of the song sparking widespread conversation on the universal language of music and it’s ability to unite diverse artists. Social media users such as Sam Murphy (@popsamcam) are now hoping this is only the start of Indian artists being welcomed onto international charts.

If the tune isn’t replaying in your head already, check out all major streaming platforms to listen to the multilingual love letter.

