fbpx
Diaspora

Harini Logan wins US National Spelling Bee

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
harini logan spelling bee
Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 winner, Harini Logan. Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

An Indian-origin girl has won the US National Spelling Bee championship, regaining the title for the community after two breaks in the streak of victories going back to 2008.

Harini Logan was declared the champion beating out 234 children from around the US and abroad who had won local contests, and she gets a prize package of $52,500.

The runner up was Vikram Raju, who gets $25,00, and Vihan Sibal came in third, winning $15,000.

Of the 14 finalists who survived three days of gruelling contests in Washington, 11 were of Indian origin.

Logan, who is 14, is a class 8 student at a Montessori school in Austin, Texas.

Children of Indian origin have dominated the contest, which tests not only the rote memorisation of spellings but also the knowledge of the origin of words and their structure and usage.

Since Balu Natarajan won it in 1985, 20 Indian-origin children have gone on to win the competition. They monopolised it from 2008 to 2018, but in 2019 a non-Indian girl was among the eight co-winners. The other seven were of Indian origin.

There was no contest in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic and an African-American girl, Zaila Avant-garde, won when it resumed last year.

READ ALSO: Twitter reacts to ‘strange’ Swedish dinner etiquette with guests


The final elimination round this year had the children select the correct meaning of words from a list of choices, rather than just spell words. Logan was initially knocked out in this round but was reinstated when the judges ruled that her answer was also correct.

She and Raju duelled for several rounds in which both either mis-spelt the words or got them right.

To break the deadlock they went into a “spell-off” in which they had to rapidly spell correctly as many words as possible within 90 seconds.

Logan defeated Raju by spelling 21 words correctly to his 15.

The Spelling Bee, which has been held since 1925, is sponsored by the EWScripps media company.

IANS

READ ALSO: Indian-origin police officer could sue UK government

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExploring tales of chemistry: The foundational books, including fiction
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

harini logan spelling bee

Harini Logan wins US National Spelling Bee

Indian Link - 0
  An Indian-origin girl has won the US National Spelling Bee championship, regaining the title for the community after two breaks in the streak of...
World atoms

Exploring tales of chemistry: The foundational books, including fiction

Indian Link - 0
  "I can teach you how to bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses. I can tell you how to bottle fame, brew glory, and...
bhavagna and palvit in adelaide

Local community rally around children of Adelaide couple killed in India

Rhea L Nath - 0
  After more than a month in hospital after a devastating car crash killed their parents in India, two Adelaide children have been brought home. In...
Film stills

12 new Indian films to keep you entertained this June

Indian Link - 0
  Get ready for a film-loaded June! This month, there is medieval fiction, action thrillers, family dramas, comedy, and much more to choose from. Samrat Prithviraj...
jungle cry movie

REVIEW: Jungle Cry

Indian Link - 0
  A proud moment for the entire nation, when tribal children from Odisha, won a Rugby Championship with the help of a local mentor and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020