fbpx
Diaspora

Indian-origin police officer could sue UK government

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
neil basu uk
Source: @metpoliceuk / Twitter
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is said to be considering his legal options after he was reportedly overlooked for the post of director-general of Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), equivalent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US.

He told the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper: “I am disappointed in the way the process has concluded and will not be applying again. I will be seeking an explanation from the Home Office.”

Matthew Rycroft, the senior-most civil servant at the Home Office, reportedly informed him that he and another officer who had been short-listed for the job would not be selected. He is not known to have spelled out a reason for the decision.

A home office spokesman said: “A fair and open recruitment campaign is under way to make the best possible appointment to this vital role.”

If Basu doesn’t receive a satisfactory answer, the Sunday Times indicates he could approach a court or tribunal for redressal.

The process of picking a person to head what is a key law enforcement organisation will begin afresh. The Guardian reported: “One Whitehall source confirmed claims that the selection process was stopped because Downing Street intervened and favoured Bernard Hogan-Howe, the former commissioner of the Met (Scotland Yard) and a vocal supporter of Boris Johnson, for the NCA role.”

Anil Kanti ‘Neil’ Basu is a son of a doctor who migrated from Kolkata in the 1960s. He gave up banking to become a police officer. He has been an assistant commissioner at Scotland Yard with a distinguished record as head of counter-terrorism. He has lately been a director of the College of Policing, leading the strategic command course which prepares police officers and staff for promotion to the most senior ranks in the service. His colleagues rate him highly.

Basu has been known to have had honest differences with PM Johnson in the past. It has been speculated ever since the positions of Scotland Yard chief and NCA DG fell vacant that Home Secretary Priti Patel, too, would oppose his candidature.

Last week, Basu called on police chiefs in Britain to admit there is institutional racism in policing in the country. “We are guilty as charged,” he stated. He advocated that “positive discrimination” should be introduced to boost ethnic officers in the ranks.

IANS

WATCH: Chandra Arya addresses Canadian Parliament in Kannada

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOur new parliament will have record numbers of women – will this finally make it a safe place to work?
Next articleTwitter reacts to ‘strange’ Swedish dinner etiquette with guests
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

swedengate

Twitter reacts to ‘strange’ Swedish dinner etiquette with guests

Indian Link - 0
  Earlier this week, social media users were surprised to come across a Reddit thread where a person recalled having to wait in his friend’s...
neil basu uk

Indian-origin police officer could sue UK government

Indian Link - 0
  Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is said to be considering his legal options after he was reportedly overlooked for the post of...
penny wong and anthony albanese

Our new parliament will have record numbers of women – will...

Indian Link - 0
  The 2022 federal election was a win for women candidates, and a historic moment in Australia’s journey towards a parliament that truly endorses and...

Six men of Indian Subcontinental appearance linked to serious assault in...

Indian Link - 0
  Authorities are investigating a serious assault in Sydney’s CBD involving six men of Indian Subcontinental appearance. At around 2 AM on Monday, 23 May, police...

REVIEW: Kuttavum Shikshayum (in theatres)

Indian Link - 0
  The Malayalam movie 'Kuttavum Shikshyum', directed by noted filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, explores the psyche of cops working on a criminal investigation. The script by...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020