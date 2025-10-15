Delhi breathes easier as air pollution stabilises

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Delhi air pollution

After years of being branded a “gas chamber,” Delhi seems to be breathing easier this year. A rare alignment of favourable weather, growing public awareness, and sustained government action has brought visible improvement in the city’s air quality.

This year’s monsoon has been the Capital’s biggest ally. Delhi received around 843 mm of rainfall – 32% higher than the seasonal average of 640 mm. August 2025 was the wettest August since 2010, and September too remained wetter than usual. Even October began with light showers, keeping pollution levels in check.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average PM2.5 concentration between January and September 2025 was around 69 µg/m³, compared to 81 µg/m³ during the same period last year. There have been no “Severe plus” air quality days so far – a welcome first. Frequent spells of rain have acted as natural purifiers, washing away dust and pollutants that usually choke the city’s skies.

Delhi’s improvement story is also about its citizens. After years of living amid hazardous air, people have become more conscious of their role in curbing pollution. From switching to electric vehicles (EVs) to avoiding open waste burning, this behavioural shift is changing the city’s environmental footprint.

The Capital has emerged as a national leader in EV adoption. In 2021–22, it registered about 34,500 EVs (7.7% of total new vehicles). The number rose to 1.11 lakh in 2022–23 (10.5%), and by 2024, nearly one in five new vehicles sold was electric – with over 73,000 units sold in December alone, the highest in India that month.

This surge reflects both public awareness and proactive policy. Subsidies, scrappage incentives, and over 4,000 charging points have accelerated the shift. The biggest impact has come from two- and three-wheelers, once major emitters of harmful gases.

A major contributor to Delhi’s winter smog has traditionally been stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. But official data points to a sharp decline. Punjab recorded an 85% reduction in stubble burning cases since 2021 – from 71,304 that year to about 10,900 in 2024. The 2024 burning season alone saw a 70% drop compared to 2023. Haryana too reported a 37% decline.

This improvement stems from coordinated efforts between the Centre and states. Farmers have been provided with residue management machines, financial incentives, and avenues to use stubble as fodder, compost or biomass fuel. Punjab is also scaling up direct pickup of stubble from farms, further reducing the temptation to burn fields.

If this trend holds through October and November, the heavy smog that typically engulfs Delhi in early winter may finally ease.

Pollution control is also entering Delhi’s cultural habits. Schools, resident welfare associations and NGOs are leading awareness drives for green Diwali celebrations. The use of solar or battery-operated diyas and lights has increased, while fireworks are being discouraged at homes and schools alike.

These small but widespread behavioural shifts are beginning to reflect in Delhi’s air patterns during the festive season. The message that “celebration should not come at the cost of clean air” is gaining ground, especially among younger citizens.

CPCB data shows that Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) for January–September 2025 stood at 164 – its best for the same period in several years. Although still far from the "good" category, the improvement is significant for a city that has often topped global lists of polluted capitals.

Experts warn that the coming winter remains crucial. As temperatures drop and wind speeds slow, pollutants can again get trapped close to the ground. Continued enforcement of construction and vehicular norms, along with vigilance against stubble fires, will determine whether this progress lasts.

For now, the signs are encouraging. Delhi’s skies are clearer, its residents more aware, its vehicles cleaner, and its neighbours more cooperative. Nature has provided a helping hand, but it is the collective effort of citizens and policymakers that is beginning to make a visible difference.

If these trends persist, Delhi might finally begin to shed its long-standing tag as the world's most polluted capital – and move toward a future where clean air is not a luxury but a shared right.