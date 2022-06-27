fbpx
COVID- 19

What is long COVID, and how can I protect myself and my community?

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Pic: Supplied
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

What is long COVID, and how can I protect myself and my community?

The time it takes to get better after COVID-19 is different for everyone, depending on how sick they were with COVID-19 and if they had any other pre-existing health conditions. Some people experience ongoing symptoms after having COVID-19. Even mild cases of COVID-19 can have a lasting impact on people’s health.

Keep reading to learn about the long effects of COVID and what it means for you and your community.

What is long COVID? 

Long COVID is where a person’s COVID-19 symptoms last for four weeks or more after they were first infected with COVID-19. Long COVID can last for many weeks and months, even after a person no longer has the virus.

The symptoms of long COVID can be different for each person. Common symptoms include:

  • tiredness
  • difficulty breathing
  • a persistent cough
  • chest pain
  • joint pain
  • not enough energy to exercise
  • fever
  • headaches
  • problems with memory and difficulty thinking clearly (‘brain fog’)
  • depression or anxiety.

Many long-term side effects from COVID-19 are still not known. This is why it is important that you do everything you can to protect yourself against being infected with the COVID-19 virus, including getting and staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine.

Who can get long COVID?

Long COVID can affect anybody who has been infected with COVID-19. There is research underway in Australia and around the world to try and better understand who is more likely to be at risk of developing symptoms of long COVID.

People who had a mild COVID-19 infection and did not need to go to hospital can still get long COVID. Some studies suggest that up to 1 in 3 people who have had COVID are potentially affected by long COVID. Experts continue to study long COVID to find out how many people are impacted, and to find the best ways to treat and reduce it.

How do I protect myself and my community?

COVID-19 vaccines can help reduce the chance of experiencing long COVID. Make sure you keep up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines to help protect yourself from long COVID.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting yourself vaccinated and continuing to follow COVID safe practices, like staying 1.5 metres from others and wearing masks correctly. This leads to fewer people getting infected with COVID-19, reducing the number of people who experience long COVID.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 more than a few weeks ago, and you are still feeling unwell, talk to your doctor.

If you are worried about your symptoms or require more information, visit health.gov.au or call the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080. Select option 8 for free interpreting services.

Authorised by the Australian Government, Canberra.

READ ALSO: Protect yourself against COVID-19 and influenza this winter

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJiva Parthipan’s ‘The River Project‘: And the river flows on
Next articleReview: Maayon (in theatres)
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Census 2021: India third largest source of migrants in Australia

Indian Link - 0
  India has become the third-largest source of migrants in Australia, according to the 2021 Census. Results of the Census released today by the Australian Bureau...
ritu arya lila pitts

Twitter’s loving Ritu Arya as Lila from ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Indian Link - 0
  *This may contain spoilers for seasons 2 and 3 of The Umbrella Academy* After nearly two years of waiting, the third season of Netflix's hit series...
Flora Dora

Indian spices and Australian botanicals: a unique gin collaboration

Rhea L Nath - 0
  A chance encounter at a trade fair in Berlin has led to a fascinating collaboration between Stranger & Sons in India and Four Pillars...

Snowy Mountains adventure

Indian Link - 0
  A wonderful ski season is currently on at the Snowy Mountains. If you’ve missed the slopes in two years of COVID closures, or are...
maayon film

Review: Maayon (in theatres)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Kishore N's 'Maayon' is a reasonably well-made thriller that keeps you engaged from start to finish. The film offers quite a bit of mythology,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020