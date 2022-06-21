Reading Time: 2 minutes

Protect yourself against COVID-19 and influenza this winter

Winter often brings more infections from respiratory viruses. This winter, protect yourself by staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations and getting your influenza vaccine.

Why are the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines important?

The colder weather that comes with winter can make it easier to get infected with respiratory viruses, like COVID-19 and influenza.

Staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations increases your protection against COVID-19 for a longer time. The influenza vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from influenza and from transmitting it to others.

It is safe to receive your COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine at the same time.

What is a COVID-19 vaccine winter dose and who should get one?

A COVID-19 vaccine winter dose is recommended for some people in Australia who are at a higher risk of getting severe illness from COVID-19.

You should get a COVID-19 winter dose if you are:

65 years or older

Residents of aged care or disability care facilities

16 years and older if you are severely immunocompromised

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and aged 50 years and older.

You can get your winter dose if it has been at least 4 months since your first booster dose.

If you are not at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, your primary course of 2 doses and a booster dose provide excellent protection against COVID-19.

What if I have already had COVID-19?

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, it is recommended that you wait 3 months before getting your next COVID-19 vaccine dose.

What is the advice for pregnant women?

Infection from COVID-19 and influenza can be dangerous for women who are pregnant and their unborn babies.

Receiving the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines while pregnant is the best way to protect newborn babies and pregnant women against influenza, COVID-19 and other complications that can harm them.

The influenza vaccine is free for:

Children aged 6 months to under 5 years

Pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy

People aged 65 years and over

People aged 6 months and over who have medical conditions that mean they have a higher risk of getting a serious disease

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 6 months and over.

Staying safe this winter

You can help stop the spread of viruses this winter by washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze. You might also choose to wear a mask when you cannot physically distance from others.

You can also help stop the spread of viruses this winter by staying home when you are sick.

Book now

Book your COVID-19 booster or influenza vaccination today with your doctor or at participating pharmacies.

For more information, visit health.gov.au or call the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080. Select option 8 for free interpreting services.

Authorised by the Australian Government, Canberra.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccines for children and young people