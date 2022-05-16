fbpx
COVID- 19

COVID-19 vaccines for children and young people

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
COVID-19 vaccines for children and young people
Pic: Supplied
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

It is important that you and your family stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations. To help answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 17 years old, the Department of Health has provided information below.

The importance of getting 5 to 17 year olds vaccinated against COVID-19

There are many benefits to getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19 which are supported by Australia’s health experts:

  • The vaccine helps prevent children from getting COVID-19: Although COVID-19 symptoms in children are usually milder than in adults, some children infected with the virus can become very sick and require hospitalisation.
  • The vaccine helps reduce the spread of COVID-19: Children are just as likely as adults to transmit the virus to others, including older family members who are at a higher risk of getting very sick.
  • Having your child vaccinated against COVID can help reduce interruptions to your everyday life: Reducing the spread of COVID-19 will help children continue their education and social activities without interruption, which significantly impacts their well-being.

The approved vaccines and dosage for 5 to 17 year olds  

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provisionally approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 and the Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 years. Both vaccines require 2 doses.

Children aged 5 to 11 years will receive a smaller dose of the vaccine than people aged 12 and older. If a child turns 12 years of age in between their 2 doses, they can receive the larger dose for the second vaccination.

Receiving 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine helps give the best protection against serious sickness from the virus.

Maximum protection against COVID-19 starts from about 2 to 3 weeks after the second dose.

Children who are severely immunocompromised are recommended to receive a third primary dose, 2 months after their second dose.

Do children need a booster dose?

Over time, protection from vaccines reduces. People aged 16 years and over are recommended to receive a COVID-19 booster dose 3 months after completing their primary course. A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will give people aged 16 years and over the best protection possible against the virus for the longest period.

Children aged 15 years and younger are not recommended to have a booster dose at this time.

What if children catch COVID-19 after vaccination?

No vaccine is 100 per cent effective, so it is possible that your child could still get sick from COVID-19 even if they have been vaccinated. However, evidence shows that people who are vaccinated are much less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 or need to go to the hospital.

To book an appointment, speak to your doctor, visit australia.gov.au or call 1800 020 080 and select option 8 for free interpreting services.

Authorised by the Australian Government, Canberra.

READ ALSO: Information about COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIf the polls are right, he may soon be the next Australian prime minister. So who is Anthony Albanese?
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines for children and young people

COVID-19 vaccines for children and young people

Indian Link - 0
  It is important that you and your family stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations. To help answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children aged...
albo

If the polls are right, he may soon be the next...

Indian Link - 0
  Karen Middleton’s 2016 biography of Anthony Albanese concludes with a speech he made that year, on the 20th anniversary of his election to parliament. “I’m...
ranveer singh bomna irani in jayeshbhai jordaar

Review: Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Indian Link - 0
  Debutant Director Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in which Ranveer Singh plays the eponymous character, is an endearingly light-hearted film packed with ample social messages. While...
poster of modern love mumbai

Review: Modern Love Mumbai (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  Love is a familiar four-letter word that can take on a multitude of meanings. It is transcendent and everyday - found in every nook...
karan mehta

Indian Students’ Association of Victoria: giving Indian international students a voice

Indian Link - 0
  With thousands of international students still recovering from post-pandemic financial and mental strain, the Indian Students’ Association of Victoria (ISA) has been a ray...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020