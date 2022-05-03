Information about COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, even if mild, you should get tested as soon as possible. Knowing whether you have COVID-19 can help you avoid spreading the virus to your friends, family and your community.

You can use a rapid antigen test to find out if you have COVID-19. The test can be used quickly and privately in your home.

You can buy rapid antigen tests in a range of places including pharmacies and supermarkets.

Free rapid antigen tests are available from pharmacies if you have one of these concession cards:

Pensioner Concession card

Commonwealth Senior Health Care card

Health Care card

Low Income Health Care card, or

Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold, White or Orange cards.

Everyone with one of these concession cards can get up to 10 free rapid antigen tests from participating pharmacies over 3 months, with a maximum of 5 free rapid antigen tests per month.

A range of translated information about rapid antigen tests can be found on the Department of Health website, including:

where to find rapid antigen tests

how to use them

how to read the results, and

what to do if you test positive on a rapid antigen test.

The resources are available in up to 63 languages. They are written in easy to understand language and include images.

You can share them with your family and community.

To find out more about rapid antigen tests, or if you have COVID-19 and are worried about your symptoms, call the National Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 020 080, and press 8 if you need an interpreter. You can also visit www.health.gov.au.

