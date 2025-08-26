Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing the curtains down on a distinguished career.

Taking to X, he wrote “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”

He also thanked his family, his managers and his team for the support he received during his decades long career.

Born in Rajkot, the cricketer started out his professional journey in 2005 after making his Under-19 Test debut. Since then he’s become India’s eighth -highest run scorer in Tests. He’s amassed 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

On his Test debut against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in October 2010, Pujara came in ahead of Rahul Dravid at the pivotal No.3 spot, and made an excellent 72 in a tricky chase to help India win.

Another bright moment in Pujara’s illustrious Test career was during India’s historic 2018-2019 series win in Australia. This was the Indian team’s first ever win on Australian soil. During the match, Pujara faced 1258 balls, scored 521 runs and was rightfully named Man of the Series. He also played a defining role during India’s unforgettable 2020/2021 Test series in Australia and their home victory in 2023.

Despite his announcement, fans hope that Pujara will embark on an equally exceptional career in sports commentary. After all, he has already dipped his toes into the role during the thrilling 2-2 series in England.

His fellow cricketers also shared their support.

Star cricketer Rishabh Pant recalled two of their partnerships during the 2020-2021 Border Gavaskar Trophy and congratulated Pujara on his stellar career.

“From Sydney to the Gabba and beyond, some of my best memories came batting alongside you. I will always treasure our partnerships & your contribution to Indian cricket. Congratulations on a remarkable Test career, Pujji bhai & wishing you the very best ahead,” Pant wrote on X.

Their most memorable partnership came at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where they added 148 runs for the fourth wicket, helping India save the match against Australia. Pant’s counterattacking 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s resilience were crucial as they set the stage for a draw.

Sachin Tendulkar also praised the cricketer for his trademark composure during high-pressure situations. He wrote on X, “Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team.”

Even politician and author Shashi Tharoor took to social media to express his dismay at Cheteshwar Pujara’s somewhat unceremonious exit.

“I can’t help feeling a pang of regret at the retirement of @cheteshwar1. Even if it was inevitable after his recent string of exclusions from the Indian team, and even if he has nothing left to prove, he deserved a little longer in the saddle and a dignified farewell worthy of his outstanding Test career for India,” he wrote.

Despite the circumstances of his retirement, the outpouring of support he’s received indicates that he will forever be remembered for his talent, patience and the resilience which powered so many of India’s victories.

