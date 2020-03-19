Celebrities in times of Corona

Gone are the fashion and styling poses, the party shots and vacation goals photos that once used celebrity social media essentials

If you spent half your days scouting social media profiles of celebrities looking for inspiration and trends to follow… well you’ll be disappointed.

The only trend that seems to be keeping the celebs and everyone else busy is COVID-19 and how to prevent catching it. So masks are trending– bejewelled ones, N95 and even regular hospital masks.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are the first big names in the world of movies to have caught the contagious flu. Hanks posted about it while shooting in Australia commenting, “Hello folks. @ritawilsonand I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Here’s a picture story of the who’s who in the world of glamour flaunting their masks.

Sania Mirza

Tennis star Sania Mirza posted this picture of her while traveling, calling on Allah to “protect us all.”

Bella Hadid

The supermodel who spends half her time jet setting across the globe has resigned to wearing a face mask and posted this picture of herself. Hadid’s pictures are always trending and she posted this commenting that this is “#Travel2020.”

Kim Kardashian

One of the first celebrities to post a picture of herself in a mask, Kim Kardashian posted this picture as far back as February 2020. She also has a whole bunch of supplies to fight off the evil virus.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Actor, lifestyle guru and The Goop Lab hostess, wears a mask out of abundant precaution.

Kate Hudson

Last and certainly not the least, Kate Hudson wears a surgical mask in constricted spaces.

READ ALSO: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19