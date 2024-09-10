Call me bae: A Gen Z review

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Call Me Bae is like a fashionable cocktail of Emily in Paris meets Dil Dhadakne Do, but with a solid Gen Z twist. It’s satire with a high-gloss finish, and honestly, if you’re in the mood for something deep, emotional, and gritty like Highway or 12th Fail, this isn’t it.

First things first, the humour? It slaps. I found myself hitting the rewind button multiple times just to catch a joke again because it was that funny. But beneath the laughs, there are some pretty real messages too – a reminder about how tech can go sideways if it’s in the wrong hands, or a commentary on sexual harassment that feels super relevant. And let’s not forget the behen code. Basically, never ditch a sister when she needs you and put sisters over misters.

Now, let’s talk about the casting. Whoever did the casting for this show deserves a pat on the back. Even the minor characters fit in so well, every actor looked the part, played the part, and added to the show’s overall charm. But the star of the show? Ananya Pandey.

After years of being criticised for underwhelming performances, Ananya finally shows she’s improved. As Bella, she’s actually pretty relatable. She’s flawed, she messes up, and she’s not perfect. It’s refreshing to see her play a character that’s not just your typical rich girl (okay, she’s still rich, but there’s more to her this time).

That said, I won’t lie – the whole Emily in Paris type fashion sometimes feels a little extra. Like, we get it, she can dress, but maybe tone it down a notch? There were moments where it felt like the fashion was doing more acting than the characters. And let’s talk about the title: Call Me Bae. Really, they found nothing better than that? The whole “bae” thing was SO overdone in the show, and it made me cringe every time someone said it. The term “bae” already feels like it belongs in 2015, and this show’s insistence on using it felt like trying to make “fetch” happen. It didn’t. Honestly, they could’ve picked a better title. I mean, no hate, but calling someone “bae” just doesn’t hit.

On the bright side, Ananya’s performance here shows growth, and you can see that she’s maturing as an actor. But when are we going to see her play something other than a rich girl? We know you can pull off the boujee life, but can we get some range? Maybe a middle-class girl who’s grinding hard (like Muskkaan Jaferi in the show) or a super complex character with deep layers? That’s where the real award-winning performances lie, and it’d be nice to see her take on a challenge like that.

If you’re a fan of eye candy, let me tell you, the show serves a buffet. There is not a single person in the case who is lacking in the looks department – seriously, I didn’t think even the ‘villains’ could be so attractive.

All in all, Call Me Bae is an easy watch. It’s fun, fashionable, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. If you’re looking for something light to binge over the weekend, you won’t regret it.

