Book Review: Nikhil Kulkarni’s My Summer of Cricket

Last summer’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy had no shortage of stories – from record crowds and the rise of a new generation to fiery punditry that kept the season electric. As another summer of cricket begins and tragics around the world descend on Australia once more, Nikhil Kulkarni’s My Summer of Cricket captures the essence of fandom and what it truly means to be a cricket nut.

From the outset, Kulkarni makes it clear this is no typical cricket book. You won’t find dense statistics or exhaustive player biographies here. Instead, he offers a window into the rollercoaster ride of being a fan — in this case, of the world’s most followed cricket team. Last year, he rearranged work commitments and international travel to follow India’s Tests against Australia in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. His passion for the game – and the atmosphere it creates – comes through on every page.

One of the most appealing qualities of Kulkarni’s book is its universality. Every cricket fan will recognise the moments he describes — the buzz of anticipation on the train or outside the stadium, the stiff back from hours in a plastic seat, and the jarring return to ordinary life after an action-packed match. He captures it all with flair and insight, allowing the reader to live vicariously through his words. In doing so, he unlocks our own memories, letting the rush of them flood back with vivid force.

Kulkarni’s book also reminds us that cricket is never an isolated experience. He writes of arriving alone as a spectator yet instantly sharing the joy of the game with strangers who become friends in the stands. He recalls both planned and chance encounters — with colleagues, with commentators like Harsha Bhogle and Bharat Sundaresan, and even a casual brush with KL Rahul after the series. Just as vividly, he evokes his virtual world: updating WhatsApp groups, phoning family mid-match, and, touchingly, travelling to India afterwards to share souvenirs and stories. My Summer of Cricket

For Kulkarni, the matches are far more than scorecards or a tally of winners and losers. They are moments of connection, woven into a larger fabric of community and memory — and the reader can’t help but feel that truth resonate.

Finally, and most poignantly, come the adventures the book explores. For Kulkarni, the day does not end at stumps. Cricket seeps into the night as he wanders Brisbane’s streets or joins the buzz of cricket-related gatherings. These, too, are a cherished part of any fan’s calendar — when, as the players retreat, the supporters carry on, dissecting the day’s play over dinner or spilling their excitement into a pub.

Some adventures are spontaneous, sparked by chance reunions; others are unexpected diversions into activities one might never otherwise try. Kulkarni presents these as the hidden highlights of his summer — reminders of where following the Indian team can lead. And in his case, it led him everywhere, from kabaddi matches to art exhibitions and far beyond.

Ultimately, My Summer of Cricket captures the very heart of the game – the camaraderie, the challenges, and the capers that make cricket more than just a sport. Its release could not be better timed – Australia’s limited-overs series against India is underway, and the Ashes loom, promising fans the very experiences Kulkarni captures so vividly. Some may even spot him in the stands. Yet the book’s appeal stretches well beyond this season. Even when the summer ends and the schedule slows, Kulkarni’s reflections continue to resonate. This is not only a book for cricket tragics, but for anyone who has ever loved a sport and the world it creates. My Summer of Cricket

