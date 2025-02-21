Bharat Nalluri on his Boy Swallows Universe victory

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Filmmaker Bharat Nalluri recently won the AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy for his work on the first episode of Netflix’s adaptation of Trent Dalton’s acclaimed novel, Boy Swallows Universe. Having directed the first two episodes of the series, the British-Indian director’s innovative approach in the opening instalment set the tone for a show that marries raw emotion with visual poetry.

Adapted from a semi-autobiographical and deeply poetic novel, Boy Swallows Universe transports viewers to 1980s Brisbane – a time and place rife with both hardship and hope. The narrative follows young Eli Bell, brought to life by the remarkably expressive Felix Cameron, whose performance captures the delicate balance between vulnerability and resilience. Alongside talents like Phoebe Tonkin, the cast breathes life into a story that is as much about a boy’s search for family as it is about finding light amid darkness.

In a candid interview, Nalluri explained how he approached translating Trent Dalton’s evocative prose to the screen. “Trent writes in such a way that the images leap off the page,” he noted, adding that the novel’s visual nature made it easier to find a personal link with the material. Drawing on his own working-class upbringing in the north of England, Nalluri felt an instant connection with the story’s setting and characters – even though he wasn’t Australian at the time.

He recalled a memorable encounter with Dalton himself, whose infectious energy and enthusiasm reaffirmed Nalluri’s commitment to the project. “If we can capture even 10% of Trent’s energy, then we’ll have a great show,” he said. This personal connection not only eased the pressure of adapting such a seminal Australian work but also allowed him to translate the novel’s heart into every frame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newcastle Writers Festival (@newcastlewritersfestival)

A significant aspect of Nalluri’s directorial process was his work with young actors, particularly Felix Cameron, who portrays the emotionally complex Eli Bell. Recognising that working with children demands a safe and playful environment, Nalluri emphasised the importance of keeping the set fun and instinct-driven. He shared that the help of Nadia Townsend, a dramaturge and actress, was crucial in enabling the young performers to access and process their emotions without being overwhelmed by the material. This supportive framework not only allowed the children to shine but also ensured that their performances remained authentic and deeply affecting.

While Boy Swallows Universe is steeped in Australian culture – with nods to the vibrant life of 1980s Brisbane and its working-class ethos – the series resonates on a universal level. Nalluri highlighted that the show’s central theme of family, underscored by hope and humour amidst adversity, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. With the series climbing charts in North America, South America and beyond – even reaching number one in unexpected markets like Guatemala – the story’s appeal lies in its honest portrayal of human struggles and triumphs.

Born in India, raised in the United Kingdom and now calling Australia home, Nalluri’s multicultural background enriches his storytelling. He describes himself as a “fence sitter” who can appreciate and integrate multiple perspectives – an advantage he believes is vital for crafting layered, empathetic drama. His advice to aspiring filmmakers of Indian or multicultural backgrounds is to harness the power of personal storytelling. “The secret is to write something personal,” he asserts, emphasising that a strong script is the foundation of any great film or television show.

Beyond his work on screen, Nalluri has also taken significant steps to nurture emerging talent within the Indian-Australian community. In the midst of COVID, during a separate project – Shantaram – he recognised a gap in representation among stunt performers. In response, he helped establish an Indian stunt school in Melbourne. This initiative not only provided a platform for new talent but also underscored his commitment to creating opportunities for multicultural creatives in Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefan Duscio (@stefanduscio)

Bharat Nalluri’s award-winning direction on Boy Swallows Universe is a testament to his ability to blend personal experience, cultural diversity and a profound respect for storytelling. By infusing the series with authenticity, humour and universal themes, he has crafted a narrative that speaks to audiences across the globe. With his unique vision and unwavering commitment to nurturing new voices, Bharat Nalluri is not only redefining Australian television but also inspiring a new generation of filmmakers and actors from diverse cultural backgrounds.

READ MORE: Neil Sharma: Does over-policing create more criminals? – Indian Link