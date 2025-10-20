When the violin speaks many tongues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The violin is among the most versatile of instruments – and when paired with Carnatic music, which so readily embraces its adaptability, the results can be striking. Bhairavi Raman demonstrated this with great clarity in her short recital at Phoenix Central Park earlier this month. Bhairavi Raman’s violin

It was not a conventional Carnatic music concert, though it retained some of its signature elements – the Alapana, Swara Prasthara, Thaniavartanam, and Thillana. What stood out most, however, was the ambience of the venue itself. Bhairavi, accompanied by mridangist Nanthesh Sivaraj, performed at floor level, encircled by an intimate audience of about a hundred. Some sat close to the performers, while others leaned against the stairs that framed the space, creating a sense of shared closeness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Central Park (@phoenixcentralpark)

The audience was largely non-Indian, many with little prior exposure to this genre of music. Yet they had gathered to encounter the violin in a voice quite different from the one they were accustomed to hearing. The result was an experience that felt fresh, immersive, and rewarding – time well spent, never once demanding, always engaging.

Bhairavi’s recital unfolded like a journey across soundscapes. She wove together Manavyala Kinchara, Vaa Vaa Kanda Vaava, a lilting Thillana in raga Sindhu Bhairavi, and two abstract meditations in Bahudari and Charukeshi. With ease, she shifted between the resonant warmth of the classical violin and the luminous edge of the electric, the latter enhanced by a pre-recorded track that deepened the layers of tone. Bhairavi Raman’s violin

In the alapanas of the abstract pieces, the effect was almost otherworldly – as though she was carrying her listeners into distant, uncharted lands. In these moments, her command of Western idioms blended seamlessly with her Carnatic roots, revealing not only technical mastery but a restless curiosity that sought to expand the very language of the violin.

This was not a formal concert to be measured against tradition. Rather, it was best understood as an introduction to the Indian style of violin playing.

Nanthesh provided an able Mridangam accompaniment to Bhairavi Raman’s violin, and brought out an entertaining Thaniyavarthanam.

The organisers opted for a minimalist approach, keeping the performers in near darkness throughout the concert – though a touch of lighting on their faces would have enhanced the experience. The program itself was crisp, lasting just an hour, with no formalities such as welcome speeches or votes of thanks. A model, perhaps, for others planning similar events.

READ ALSO: Bhairavi Raman: Seven Notes of the Noted