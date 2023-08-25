‘Basics of Hinduism‘ course for kids: BAPS

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute has launched a Basics of Hinduism course in Sydney to strengthen cultural roots among young Australian Hindus.

The course is intended to help migrants feel better connected with – and confident about – their culture.

Generally, migrants are caught in the flux of two cultures and two lifestyles – one that they left behind but which still defines who they are, and the other which they have embraced but in which still feel like outsiders.

A reconnect with original culture might well help in such a situation of cultural bereavement – by reinforcing cultural identity, and promoting cultural congruity.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute (BSRIA) is dedicated to the scholarly research, preservation, and dissemination of Hindu philosophy and cultural heritage. Its various initiatives aim to educate and inspire individuals from all walks of life, fostering a deeper understanding of the Hindu scriptures and develop an appreciation of the profound wisdom and teachings found in the ancient Hindu texts.

The activities of the research institute focus on building strong ethical foundations, nurturing an intellectual tradition, and creating opportunities for value-based holistic growth.

Mr Praful Jethwa, the spokesperson of BSRIA said, “The aim of the newly launched Hinduism Basics course is to help future generations of Australian Hindus stay connected with their cultural roots. The course will allow young people to learn the fundamentals of Hinduism in a contemporary and accessible manner.”

The BAPS Swaminarayan research institute hosted its second educational conference themed ‘Timeless Hindu Wisdom’ last month at the Swaminarayan temple. The conference was attended by representatives from more than twenty-seven diverse community and cultural organisations.

The participants at the conference engaged in robust discussions exploring timeless wisdom of sacred Hindu texts like Satsang Diksha, Bhagwat Gita, Shrimad Bhagavatam and the Ramayana. They explored the relevance of gaining a deeper understanding and appreciation of Hindu philosophy in the context of today’s world.

The upcoming Hinduism Basics course is yet another step towards preserving and sharing the richness of Hindu wisdom with the community.

For more information about the Hinduism Basics course and to request enrolment for the course visit: https://form.jotform.com/231540730275854

READ ALSO: BAPS Research Institute launched in Sydney