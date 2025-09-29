Australian organic producers tap $16.5 billion Indian market

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Australian organic producers are set to gain access to one of the world’s fastest-growing food markets, following a new agreement between Australia and India. The deal, formalised this week, allows Australian products certified under the National Standard for Organic and Biodynamic Produce to be sold in India as organic, without additional certification.

The Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) on organics equivalence ensures that each country recognises the other’s organic certification system for a defined range of products. For Australian farmers and food businesses, it provides a direct route into India’s rapidly expanding organic market, valued at nearly $2.9 billion in 2024 and expected to grow by 20 percent annually to $16.5 billion by 2033.

“This new agreement represents a significant opportunity for Australian organic producers, who will gain increased access to the Indian organic market,” said Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Julie Collins MP. “India is predicted to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, and its organic food market is expected to grow significantly, driven by interest in health-conscious eating and investment in sustainable agriculture.”

Products Covered

Under the agreement, Australian organic producers can export and market as organic in India:

Unprocessed plant products (excluding seaweed, aquatic plants, and greenhouse crops)

(excluding seaweed, aquatic plants, and greenhouse crops) Processed foods made from one or more plant-based ingredients

made from one or more plant-based ingredients Organic wine

The inclusion of organic wine is particularly notable, marking the first time Australian vintners have guaranteed access to India’s organic beverage sector.

Jackie Brian, CEO of Australian Organic Limited, called the agreement a milestone for the sector.

“This equivalency arrangement with India is a clear and powerful signal to our nation’s organic producers and processors that their commitment to world-class organic standards is being formally recognised on the global stage. By providing streamlined access to a key emerging market, this deal not only cuts red tape but also reinforces the value and integrity of Australian organic certification.”

Strengthening Food Safety

Alongside the MRA, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Food Safety. The MOU establishes collaboration on food regulation, international standards, and emerging safety issues, supporting both consumer confidence and market stability.

Expanding Trade Ties

The organics agreement builds on broader trade initiatives, including the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) of 2022 and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2020. Between July 2022 and June 2025, the Albanese Government recorded 231 agricultural market access achievements, including opening 29 new markets, protecting 81 existing markets, restoring 17 previously lost markets, and improving 104 existing markets.

Benefits for Farmers and Consumers

For Australian farmers, the deal opens the door to millions of Indian consumers, particularly in urban centres where demand for organic products is rising. For Indian consumers, it increases access to high-quality, certified organic produce, from fresh fruits and vegetables to premium wines.

The agreement highlights the growing global demand for organic products driven by health, sustainability, and food safety considerations. It also reinforces Australia’s reputation as a trusted producer of safe, clean, and premium-quality food, while deepening economic and agricultural ties with India.

