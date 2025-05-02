Australian Federal Elections 2025: The final countdown

Reading Time: 4 minutes

For many, Saturday 3 May cannot come soon enough. Votes cast, counted and a winner declared, life can return to its usual chaos. Australian Federal Elections 2025

For others, elections are an exciting opportunity to participate in democracy and have their say in choosing who governs the country and shapes the rules that guide our society and economy.

Both sides, of course, are privileged to live in a country where every citizen holds equal rights, and where the ballot triumphs over the bullet. federal election final thoughts

While both polling surveys and predictions of an electoral winner can be a fool’s game, the indications are that the Australian Labor Party under Anthony Albanese could form a minority government. The coalition of the Liberal/National Party under Peter Dutton, though ahead in the polls for most of the last 12 months, seems to be faltering at the finish line. The wind beneath their sails when they were able to win the Voice referendum seems to have died down. Indian Link had opined at that time, “While Peter Dutton and the Coalition may have won the battle with their current ‘No’ campaign rhetoric, they could lose the war for the heart and soul of young Australians”. It will be interesting to see if this comes true in the grand finale of all referendums – the Federal election result.

Both parties have shown little appetite for genuine reform in areas which polls say concern most Australians – cost of living pressures, housing, healthcare. Interestingly, issues such as climate change, social cohesion and women’s safety which were high priority in the last election have seen less discussion this time. This could well be a sign of the times when short term concerns excite us more than the bigger picture. Reforming our taxation system could well help in the three areas of concern, but any changes at election time will be political dynamite.

If there is genuine desire by the winning party to govern for all Australians and future generations, perhaps bold steps need to be taken early in the election cycle to help with budget repair and strengthening our economy and country. federal election final thoughts

In the ever-shifting global alliances, Australia needs to position itself as a country of strength.

From an Indian-Australian perspective, both parties are keen to continue their close ties with India. While former Prime Minister Morrison worked hard to progress the relationship during his term, PM Albanese and Foreign Minister Wong have done well in building the relationship, one diplomatic visit at a time. The political will has been strong, but it needs to transfer to better corporate engagement; the next term of government will be important as trade talks with India continue and a free trade agreement finally sees the light of day. All the more important for both countries, in the Trump tariff world.

The Indian diaspora is witnessing a shower of money promises this Federal election. Both parties have been quick to reach for the cheque books, promising millions to the community, especially religion and language based. With the absence of any pan-Indian association to take responsibility for such funding, it has turned out fortuitous for our various religious and language groups.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the largest promise is of $10 million to the association of United Muslims of Australia. Following closely behind is the pledge of $8.5 million to Hindu Council of Australia to build the country’s first Hindu school and $7 million to the Sydney Murugan Temple. There is also $5.3 million to the Sikh Grammar school, and $2 million to the Jain community being promised.

Most of the $88 million being promised to migrant communities has been in marginal seats: while some of these are held by Labor, they have strong challengers from the Muslim community. As to whether this game of identity politics translates into more votes, will become clear on Saturday night.

The growing Indian community (now reaching almost 1,000,000 though not all are eligible to vote), has also seen the emergence of strong political views. The Hindu Council of Australia is strongly recommending to its members and all Hindus in Australia to put the Greens last. They claim that various members of the Hindu community feel that the Greens are Hinduphobic in their policies.

What has also surprised many Liberal/Coalition voters is the party’s decision to preference One Nation party, a party known for its anti-immigration stance, ahead of Labor in 57 seats. For Indian-Australian Coalition voters, this could be an interesting quandary.

For Hindu voters favouring the Coalition, it will be an even more vexing question as who to put last – a perceived Hindu phobic party, or a far-right anti-immigration party, who if given enough power can threaten their very own existence in Australia.

Elections force us to confront tough moral choices – and demand that we define exactly what we stand for. federal election final thoughts

