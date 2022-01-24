National Backyard Cricket is Back This Summer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Summer is here so it is time for Australian cricket fans to pad up and face the deliveries in 2022’s National Backyard Cricket Day.

National Backyard Cricket is an opportunity for enthusiasts to take time out with family and friends to enjoy a game of cricket, and it’s for a good cause as the funds raised support education projects in Australia and other cricket-playing nations.

This year’s events will culminate on Sunday 6th February 2022, however Australians can get involved by playing their own Backyard Cricket Game anytime over the summer.

National Backyard Cricket has secured all-star support from some of the world’s cricketing legends including Brett Lee, Alyssa Healy, Ryan Carters, Steve O’Keefe, Russel Arnold, Asanka Gurusinha, Alex Blackwell, Ed Cowan, Simon Taufel and Nathan Lyon.

The National Backyard Cricket Chairman and LBW Trust Director, Marek Ristwej, said: “We are excited to be working with Cricket Australia to get Australians playing the sport we all love for a great cause. National Backyard Cricket is a wonderful way to enjoy cricket at any age. So many of us have great memories of summers spent playing backyard cricket, and this summer you can play and also know that you are doing good by supporting Australian Country Libraries and student tertiary education in cricket-playing nations.

“By registering your team to participate in National Backyard Cricket, you will be supporting libraries across regional Australia as well as tertiary education in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tanzania, South Africa, Afghanistan and Indonesia.”

“National Backyard Cricket is a community funding event that helps level the global playing field in education in places not as lucky as Australia. Australians can come together to create transformative educational opportunities for disadvantaged young men and women in these cricket-playing nations,” said Brett Lee, Australian International Cricketer.

“Games aren’t restricted to the backyard, so cricket fans can roll their arm over at the beach, in the park or anywhere they can find a suitable pitch to set up stumps. The most important thing is to have fun and enjoy time with family, friends, your team or colleagues.”

The LBW Trust said gathering in big numbers may not be possible while we are impacted by COVID-19, so people are urged to play in a safe environment while enjoying their game of backyard cricket outdoors.

