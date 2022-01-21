2022 T20 World Cup: India v Pak at the MCG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

October 23 is the day India will get to avenge their 10 wicket defeat by Pakistan at the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The Indian cricket team was comprehensively beaten by arch rivals Pakistan in a clash which had 167 million rabid cricket tragics glued to their televisions. India had never lost before to Pakistan at a World Cup.

As the schedule for the 2022 T20 World Cup now reveals, the teams are set to face off again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the opening weekend of the main round of the tournament.

Their last encounter went on to become the most watched T20 international match in history, trumping the previous high of the India-West Indies semi-final match from the 2016 edition of the ICC event held in India.

The match on October 23 between the two South Asian cricket giants, at Australia’s largest sporting stadium, remains an exciting one. Over 90,000 tickets are expected to be up for grabs at the MCG, that boasts of a total seating capacity of 100,024.

This T20 World Cup is the rescheduled tournament from two years ago that was cancelled due to the pandemic. It will begin on 16 October, ending with the final at the MCG on 13 November.

A total of 45 matches will take place across seven host cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Tickets for the 2022 T20 World Cup go on sale Monday, 7 February.

