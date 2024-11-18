fbpx
Auntyji: I am not a bot, you @#$%!

Auntyji has been accused of being a ChatGPT bot. She's in utter disbelief - and lets it show!

auntyji refuting that she is a bot
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Dear Auntyji 

I have been reading your column for a number of years, and I have always enjoyed your spicy ripostes to the questions that come your way. I have admired the way you are not afraid of serving the chutney to readers who write about their problems. But lately Auntyji, I am beginning to wonder if your answers are bland and generic because you just use ChatGPT for your responses. What happened to the mirch masala you used to serve us? What happened to the moophat sala? Have you grown boring in your old age, Auntyji? Or have you lost your pizzazz and you just ask AI to answer on your behalf? Please advise – I am sure everyone wants to know the answer. Auntyji ChatGPT

Auntyji says

Arre  h@#$%^*.  Sharam  nahi  aati, that you’re asking me if I am so lazy that I use AI for my responses? Listen up, you  bewakoof, I will say this only once. Or maybe twice for a kamina like you. I do not use AI for my responses. My readers – indeed fans – deserve the best of me, and ChatGPT or some other AI can never replace what I do, nor can they duplicate it because I am a human being, an  insaan, unlike you, who is a  kalank. I have never used an AI generated response. Why? Because I have lived the human experience – and my fans, no matter how wacky, deserve the full, unvarnished sach (truth) from me. No jhoot, no embellishment, no spare-the-feelings, but straightforward,  garam masala opinion from a rockstar like me. Auntyji ChatGPT

And as for being bland. Kisko  bland  bol  raha  hai  re  tu?  Tere  jaisa  budtehzeeb  to  mai first  time  mil  rahi hoon. Iblis  ke  nana – don’t you have better things to do than to take a panga with me? Don’t you know I can  shraap you from 60 miles away, and you will shrivel up like a  sukda hua  dana?  Arre  ja  doob  mar,  bewakoof   h@#$%^*.  Stop bothering (and boring) me. Auntyji ChatGPT

ChatGPT indeed – give me a break.

Auntyji
Auntyji
The original Australian sub-continental agony aunt. Email: info@indianlink.com.au

