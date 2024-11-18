Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear Auntyji

I have been reading your column for a number of years, and I have always enjoyed your spicy ripostes to the questions that come your way. I have admired the way you are not afraid of serving the chutney to readers who write about their problems. But lately Auntyji, I am beginning to wonder if your answers are bland and generic because you just use ChatGPT for your responses. What happened to the mirch masala you used to serve us? What happened to the moophat sala? Have you grown boring in your old age, Auntyji? Or have you lost your pizzazz and you just ask AI to answer on your behalf? Please advise – I am sure everyone wants to know the answer. Auntyji ChatGPT

Auntyji says

Arre h@#$%^*. Sharam nahi aati, that you’re asking me if I am so lazy that I use AI for my responses? Listen up, you bewakoof, I will say this only once. Or maybe twice for a kamina like you. I do not use AI for my responses. My readers – indeed fans – deserve the best of me, and ChatGPT or some other AI can never replace what I do, nor can they duplicate it because I am a human being, an insaan, unlike you, who is a kalank. I have never used an AI generated response. Why? Because I have lived the human experience – and my fans, no matter how wacky, deserve the full, unvarnished sach (truth) from me. No jhoot, no embellishment, no spare-the-feelings, but straightforward, garam masala opinion from a rockstar like me. Auntyji ChatGPT

And as for being bland. Kisko bland bol raha hai re tu? Tere jaisa budtehzeeb to mai first time mil rahi hoon. Iblis ke nana – don’t you have better things to do than to take a panga with me? Don’t you know I can shraap you from 60 miles away, and you will shrivel up like a sukda hua dana? Arre ja doob mar, bewakoof h@#$%^*. Stop bothering (and boring) me. Auntyji ChatGPT

ChatGPT indeed – give me a break.

READ MORE: Auntyji: When (some) Fiji Indians say no to sugar