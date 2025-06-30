Amarnath Yatra 2025: Devotees undeterred by security concerns

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 enter their final stages, devotees from across India and abroad began arriving in Kashmir early on Monday 30 June, to collect tickets at Saraswati Dham for the annual pilgrimage, scheduled to commence on 3 July.

Despite recent incidents, including a terror attack near Pahalgam, pilgrims remain resolute in their determination to undertake the sacred journey.

Speaking to IANS, many expressed unwavering faith in India’s security forces, emphasising that fear would not deter them from fulfilling their spiritual aspirations.

Shakshdeep Jha of Mumbai, part of a group of 15 pilgrims, shared his excitement: “I am very happy to be here. We will take the Yatra through the Pahalgam route.”

Asked about concerns following the recent attack, he responded firmly:“Our armed forces are there to protect us; we can go anywhere without fear. People should come here in large numbers without any hesitation.” Amarnath Yatra 2025

Another pilgrim, Deepak Sharma from Uttar Pradesh, spoke of his determination despite the rainy weather: “Even though it’s raining, we are very excited. We are waiting to collect our tickets and will proceed on the Yatra through Pahalgam.”

He added that the large turnout of pilgrims would send a message of unity and resilience, “a slap in the face of terrorists.”

Maya Kaul, travelling with a group of five devotees, echoed similar sentiments: “We will go through Pahalgam. We are confident in our forces, and there is no need to fear anything. I urge people to come in large numbers.”

Among those waiting in long queues amid heavy rain was a group of 120 pilgrims from Bihar. A devotee from Darbhanga said: “We are excited to be here. All the arrangements have been very good so far. We believe in the Indian Army and are confident that they will ensure the Yatra goes smoothly.”

About the Amarnath Yatra

The 2025 Yatra will run from 3 July to 9 August, as confirmed by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), which oversees the pilgrimage. Amarnath Yatra 2025

The Amarnath shrine, situated 3,888 metres above sea level, houses an ice stalagmite that waxes and wanes with the lunar cycle. Hindus believe this ice structure, known as the Lingam, embodies the cosmic powers of Lord Shiva, a member of the Holy Trinity of gods.

Pilgrims reach the shrine via two trekking routes: the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter, steeper Baltal route. Registration with the SASB begins months in advance and requires a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC). Pilgrims must be aged between 13 and 70 and physically fit, especially if planning to take the Baltal route.

Amarnath Yatra Routes

Pahalgam Route (Traditional & Scenic) Amarnath Yatra 2025

Distance: 36–48 km one-way

36–48 km one-way Duration: 3–5 days

3–5 days Difficulty: Moderate; gradual ascent

Moderate; gradual ascent Key Points: Pahalgam (Nunwan) → Chandanwari (16 km) → Sheshnag (13 km) → Panchtarni (4.6 km) → Sangam (2 km) → Amarnath Cave (2 km)

Pahalgam (Nunwan) → Chandanwari (16 km) → Sheshnag (13 km) → Panchtarni (4.6 km) → Sangam (2 km) → Amarnath Cave (2 km) Facilities: Ponies, palkis (palanquins), medical camps, langars (free food stalls), BSNL mobile connectivity

Ponies, palkis (palanquins), medical camps, langars (free food stalls), BSNL mobile connectivity Best for: Families, elderly pilgrims, and those seeking a scenic, spiritually enriching experience

Families, elderly pilgrims, and those seeking a scenic, spiritually enriching experience Helicopter Service: Available from Pahalgam to Panchtarni

Baltal Route (Shorter & Steeper)

Distance: 14 km one-way

14 km one-way Duration: 1–2 days

1–2 days Difficulty: High; steep ascent

High; steep ascent Key Points: Baltal → Domail (2 km) → Barari (6 km) → Sangam (4 km) → Amarnath Cave (2 km)

Baltal → Domail (2 km) → Barari (6 km) → Sangam (4 km) → Amarnath Cave (2 km) Facilities: Dandies (sedan chairs), medical aid centres, langars, basic shelters

Dandies (sedan chairs), medical aid centres, langars, basic shelters Best for: Physically fit pilgrims with limited time

Physically fit pilgrims with limited time Note: Ponies not available; this route is more physically demanding

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Security Measures

On Monday 30 June, security forces conducted an extensive joint mock drill along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as part of final preparations for the Yatra. The exercise aimed to test the readiness and coordination of security units and civil administration, simulating emergencies such as landslides, evacuations, and medical response for stranded pilgrims.

On Sunday, a similar mock landslide drill was conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF, J&K Police, and the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF) in Samroli and Toldi Nallah — key stretches along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. These areas are critical transit points for pilgrims.

The CRPF has heightened surveillance along the Yatra routes, deploying K-9 squads, increasing patrols, and reinforcing highway security, especially in sensitive areas like the Udhampur sector.

With info from Charzan Holidays

