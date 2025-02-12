Alok Vaid-Menon: Comedy, identity, and the politics of being

Reading Time: 4 minutes

If you’re a South Asian person, you can probably guess why Alok Vaid-Menon calls their show “Hairy Situation”.

“I’ve been a hairy person my entire life!” Alok admits. “People have always made fun of me or commented on my body hair. And then I thought about how the situation right now for trans people in the US is a hairy situation, meaning thorny, vexed, complicated.”

In bringing these two ideas together, Alok crafts a show that is both deeply personal and politically urgent. “It’s a show about body hair, yes, but it’s also a show about being trans in a world that doesn’t want us to be there. And what I’m trying to do is use comedy as a way to explore what often can feel like shameful or painful experiences.”

Alok Vaid-Menon is bringing their unique blend of comedy, identity, and activism to Australian stages this February, with their show “Hairy Situation” touring all major cities from February 13-26. From Perth to Sydney, Alok’s performances promise a mix of hilarity and hard-hitting truth, exploring themes of gender, body image, and belonging. As a gender non-conforming artist, writer, and comedian, Alok has built a career on challenging norms while making audiences laugh and reflect.

As for the hairiest situation they’ve ever been in? Alok recalled a humorous yet stressful moment while performing in Kampala, Uganda. “I got locked in the bathroom! It was in the middle of a community barbecue. So everyone was outside celebrating and I was shaking the door, trying my best to get out. I didn’t have my phone. No one was hearing me because the music was blasting.” After eventually kicking the door open, Alok acted as if nothing had happened. “I don’t mention it. I don’t tell anyone” they laugh.

It’s clear that for Alok, humour isn’t just entertainment – it’s a survival mechanism. “I really always try to make fun of myself because I’m a water sign, which means that I feel emotions so deeply. If I allow myself to feel too fully, then it’s off the deep end. So humor is such a great way to keep me in check.”

Alok’s tour comes at a time when trans rights are under direct attack in the United States. President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will recognise only two genders – male and female – effectively erasing legal recognition for trans and non-binary individuals. He has vowed to end transgender rights in the U.S. military and schools, and has already signed an order barring trans athletes from women’s sports, calling these policies a step toward the “Golden Age” of America.

Alok shared their fears and frustrations about this growing wave of transphobia. “Here’s the genuine truth. I have no idea what the future has in store for us. It feels really nice to be outside of the U.S. for a while, because I think there’s a lot of palpable fear.”

“We have no idea if these are going to be contested in the court, if this is going to give more permission for people to attack us in person, because it was never about the law. What this is, is state-sanctioned transphobia, which gives permission for vigilante violence. So now, in so many ways, people feel emboldened to come and physically intimidate us and harass us” they shared.

Despite the uncertainty, Alok remains hopeful. “I come from two communities who have long histories of resistance, both Indian and trans, and I can re-source those histories to understand that my communities have survived impossible conditions and found ways to be resilient in the face of incredible adversity. And so I don’t have fear that we won’t make it through this. I think that we will.”

Born into a family steeped in literature, activism, and academia, Alok grew up surrounded by knowledge and artistic expression. Their grandfather Krishna Baldev Vaid was a playwright and novelist, their aunt Urvashi was a trailblazing LGBT rights activist, lawyer and writer, and their mother, Jyotsana is a psychologist. These influences shaped Alok’s creative and intellectual journey, paving the way for their bold and thought-provoking work.

Touring internationally, including their visit to Australia, provides Alok with a reminder of the global nature of their community. “I’m really looking forward to remembering that the community that I’m a part of is not defined by my country of origin or by my gender or even by my race. It’s defined by people who dream of a better world. And that’s what I genuinely feel when I do my shows all across the world, is the people in my crowd are such generous, kind, compassionate, open-hearted people. And I think seeing one another in that crowd gives people hope, too, because the news can feel so alienating and painful right now.”

As Alok Vaid-Menon takes the stage across Australia, they bring with them not just laughter, but a vital message of resilience, self-expression, and the fight for equality. “Hairy Situation” is more than just a comedy show – it’s a testament to survival and the power of joy in the face of adversity.

