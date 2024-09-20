A treat for cinema fans in India: Re-release of 2000s classics

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There’s something magical about re-entering a darkened cinema hall, popcorn in hand, as the opening titles of a classic film play on the screen. Recently, audiences in India are flocking to theatres to watch beloved 2000s Bollywood movies like Veer Zaara, Laila Majnu, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein – films that, despite struggling at the box office during their original releases, are now thriving decades later. In a world of OTT platforms offering these movies on-demand, their success in cinemas begs the question: Why are these films suddenly being re-released?

For many movie lovers (such as myself), the answer lies in the power of nostalgia. It’s actually quite valid since the current landscape of Indian cinema is not doing so well. New releases haven’t sparked much excitement recently, so what better way to reignite the flame than with stories audiences already cherish? Hence, the business appears to be leaning into these fan-favourites to bring audiences back into theatres.

The unfulfilled dream of watching Veer zaara on big screen has been finally fulfilled. No flashy sets, no dirty language, no sleazy dressing, no hate speeches, no chest thumping shouting from roof top patriotism.

Just basic simplicity and tehzeeb. pic.twitter.com/5JN1wwnIpf — M. (@acousticstetho) September 19, 2024

Take Veer Zaara, for instance. The iconic love saga, directed by Yash Chopra, recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark – a milestone it was close to in its original run of approximately 97 crores. Yet, 20 years after its original release, Veer Zaara has achieved what was once unimaginable. Seems to me that people seeking comfort are turning to films that evoke emotion and familiarity.

Other films like Laila Majnu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein have also enjoyed a renaissance on the big screen, drawing in crowds despite their availability on streaming platforms. The tactile, immersive experience of watching these films on a large screen seems to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts, especially in an era where new content has felt underwhelmingly mundane. There’s something about revisiting timeless love stories, dramas, and romances that resonates deeper in a collective audience when experienced together, in person.

As much as I wish I could sit in an Indian cinema, surrounded by people sharing the same fondness for these movies, I’ll have to settle for my cold lounge room, streaming them from the comfort of my couch. While the pleasure of a bucket of popcorn and the energy of the crowd is missing, it’s heartening to see these films thrive again. Maybe it’s a sign that Indian cinema, while constantly evolving, never truly forgets the emotional core that connects with audiences.

What a wave of 2000s Bollywood movies being re-released shows is that the Indian film industry is cleverly leveraging nostalgia to draw people back into theatres. In a world oversaturated with content, what’s old is new again, and perhaps that’s exactly what people want. Whether it’s the grand scale of these films or the way they remind us of simpler times, their success speaks volumes about the lasting impact of heartfelt storytelling.

