A plea from a member of the Australian Jewish community

Since October 8, the Jewish community has been begging the Government to tackle Jew hatred – telling them that if they do not tackle this head-on then it would ultimately lead to a large-scale tragedy. We said this loudly and clearly with absolute certainty – because we have seen this all before – over the last 2 years, over the last century and over the last 2,000 years.

Make no mistake, the Government has absolutely failed to recognise our begging. At best they have paid us lip-service – and at worst, actually spurred on the hatred. The instances are too numerous to list in the article, but consider the following examples: Australian Jewish Community 1. When a hundred thousand people marched across the bridge with Hamas and Hezbollah flags and pictures of the Ayatollah – chanting for the killing of Jews, our Prime Minister refused to condemn them and instead chose to praise them. One of the most common chants was “Globalise the Intafada” which is an un-ambiguous call to “kill Jews around the globe”. Albanese chose to ignore such calls and depicted the rally as “peaceful”. Australian Jews were devastated – fearing/knowing that this would almost certainly result in the killing of Jews in Australia!

2. In the lead-up to the election, Albanese was a guest on an influencer’s podcast, where he conducted a very friendly interview. This influencer is a blatant antisemite, well known for her disgustingly vile attacks on Jews. And yet the Prime Minister of our country chose to ignore her Jew hatred, rather preferring to co-opt her as an ally.

3. Albanese was totally dismissive of the recommendations contained in the report prepared by his own Antisemitism envoy. It was given to him 6 months ago in extreme urgency and yet he has totally failed to implement it.