A plea from a member of the Australian Jewish community

Make no mistake, the Government has absolutely failed to recognise our begging. At best they have paid us lip-service – and at worst, actually spurred on the hatred. The instances are too numerous to list in the article, but consider the following examples:
Australian Jewish Community
1. When a hundred thousand people marched across the bridge with Hamas and Hezbollah flags and pictures of the Ayatollah – chanting for the killing of Jews, our Prime Minister refused to condemn them and instead chose to praise them. One of the most common chants was “Globalise the Intafada” which is an un-ambiguous call to “kill Jews around the globe”. Albanese chose to ignore such calls and depicted the rally as “peaceful”. Australian Jews were devastated – fearing/knowing that this would almost certainly result in the killing of Jews in Australia!
2. In the lead-up to the election, Albanese was a guest on an influencer’s podcast, where he conducted a very friendly interview. This influencer is a blatant antisemite, well known for her disgustingly vile attacks on Jews. And yet the Prime Minister of our country chose to ignore her Jew hatred, rather preferring to co-opt her as an ally.
3. Albanese was totally dismissive of the recommendations contained in the report prepared by his own Antisemitism envoy. It was given to him 6 months ago in extreme urgency and yet he has totally failed to implement it.
Unfortunately, even in the immediate aftermath of the slaughter of our children, parents and grandparents, Albanese appears tone-deaf to what we are saying – and considering his track-record, we have absolutely no confidence that he will take any meaningful action to support us. We therefore need the support of everyday Australians. As the saying goes “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. Australia is full of good men and women – nowhere more so that in our Indian community. We need your support and desperately hope that you will not “do nothing”.
You can show your support by calling out antisemitism whenever you see it, both online and offline; educating your kids at schools and at the dinner table; and encouraging your local MPs to have zero tolerance for this hatred, calling it out whenever they see it.
READ MORE: Aaron heard the gunshots from inside his home – then ran towards the horror unfolding outside