$5m grant for faith communities in NSW

The Minns Government has announced its final round of funding under the Safe Places for Faith Communities Grants program, offering $5 million to support faith-based organisations across New South Wales. The grant ensures that religious communities have the resources they need to implement much-needed safety and security measures.

Successful applicants to the program can use the grant money to strengthen security according to their individual needs. Broadly, the program supports three main areas. This includes, supporting organisations in upgrading security and surveillance systems, training staff and religious leaders to improve preparedness and risk mitigation, and building the overall resilience of faith communities in NSW. NSW faith communities

Multicultural NSW Chief Executive Officer Joseph La Posta emphasised the significance of this investment, noting that it reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding community wellbeing.

“By investing in prevention, preparedness, response and recovery, we’re helping religious organisations to build their own capacity to protect their people, their values, and their right to gather in peace,” he says. NSW faith communities

Highlighting the value of faith-based community organisations, Member for Parramatta Donna Davis said, “Faith leaders and religious organisations are so important in helping our community thrive here in Parramatta. The Minns Labor Government is committed to safeguarding our religious communities and protecting every person’s right to practise their faith.”

The grants are open to a wide range of organisations including, non-profit sharing organisations, places of worship, religious educational institutions, places of religious significance and faith-based community centres, among others.

Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper emphasises that the initiative signals a larger move towards ensuring that diverse communities across NSW can truly thrive.

“Everyone deserves the right to come together to practise their faith. No one in NSW should ever feel unsafe when attending their place of worship or engaging with their religion – a central part of so many people’s lives.”

The deadline for applications is 4pm, Friday, 30 January 2026.

