20 songs for an ultimate Holi playlist

Stuck on which songs to play at your Holi bash? We’ve got your back with the sickest playlist that screams party! From Bollywood jams to the latest chart-toppers, these tunes are guaranteed to keep the vaatavaran (IYKYK) high and the colours flying. So, grab your squad, load up on your colours, pichkaris and water balloons to dance your heart out with the hottest tracks!

Show Me the Thumka (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar)

Dancing in a yellow saree, Shraddha Kapoor is the perfect embodiment of Holi in this song that is all about hitting thumkas to the beat. A vibrant and mischievous song from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and its trendsetting choreography, ready to be featured in Holi parties.

What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)

Like drops of colour cascading through the air, the melodious tinkling of jhumkas weaves a playful harmony. Starring ultimate green flag Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chaterjee, let the infectious song bring out your inner Dharma persona and sway to this modern take on a classic song.

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke (Gadar 2)

This should be an essential part of your Holi playlist, not just because of its infectious beats but also for its iconic Bollywood flair featuring the legendary pairing of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel. With lyrics that echo the excitement of hitting the road and exploring new horizons, the song captures the adventurous spirit of Holi perfectly!

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam (Tiger 3)

The first time we heard this song, we knew it was going to be at the top of every party playlist, let alone Holi! The addictive beats, Sallu’s swag and of course Katrina’s dance are all the more reasons for you to bop to this song this Holi and beyond.

Soni Soni (Mohabbatein)

Blending timeless melodies with a modern twist, this song from what we think is one of the most romantic movies out there, is sure to stir a few feelings! It’s the perfect number for a performance or to listen to as you trek into work the day of Holi (yes, it’s on a Monday).

Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)

This song was literally made to be played at Holi playlist, I mean it’s pretty obvious by the title, right? The song, starring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra captures the perfect Holi scene with characters covered in gulaal, setting the tone as you get your party started.

Bijli (Govinda Naam Mera)

Another banger of a song by the maestros of party songs, Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh – a great one you can dance to on easily!

Kiara Advani is glowing in her screen presence here, alongside one of the most happening Punjabi mundas atm, Vicky Kaushal. Electrifying!

Sunny Sunny (Yaariyan)

Well, we can only hope that the day is sunny sunny, but as the song that put Neha Kakkar in a spotlight, it’s surely channelling all the right things! Dance the day away, whether it’s with your friends, partners or even situationships (we get it, we’ve been there too)!

Jamal Kudu (Animal)

This song might quite possibly be the song of the year what with all the reels, dances, TikToks and popularity around the world. This Holi, channel your inner ‘Lord Bobby’ and sway to Bollywood’s take on this Iranian folk song. Don’t forget to grab a cup of thandaai to place on your head in true ‘Jamal Kudu’ style.

Madhubala (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan)

With its catchy tunes, spirited choreography and flirtatious lyrics, Madhubala ignites the festive spirit within. So, grab your colours, loved ones and come to the dance floor. You may even find yourself swaying your kamariya to this song starring Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Zaffar.

Lutt Putt Gaya (Dunki)

What might be one of the easiest songs to dance to, Lutt Putt Gaya is the perfect song to add to your Holi playlist this year. With our beloved SRK celebrating his realisation of love for Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu), this song is sure to give your Holi celebration an extra kick.

Sher Khul Gaye (Fighter)

Letting loose is the literal embodiment of Holi and Sher Khul Gaye is exactly what that means! This Holi, hum ghar ke saare raste bhul gaye but sadly one lyric hits us right in the feels, ­kal milo kaam se! Back to work it is after partying all day and night with our fellow sher.

Akhiyan Gulaab (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya)

A new addition to every playlist since its release in early 2024 and with Shahid Kapoor’s return to the dance floor, this song from the science-fiction comedy is a breath of fresh. This Holi, shake a leg with your mates or loved ones to the modern and romantic tones by musical group Mitraz.

Kinni Kinni (Diljit Dosanjh)

Now, what is a party without a Punjabi song? On top of that, one from Diljit Dosanjh! The refreshing tunes are the best backdrop to your Holi festivities, plus since he recently performed it at Anant & Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, you’ll feel like you’re in Jamnagar all over again.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

You didn’t think we’d ever forget the ultimate Holi song did you! After all these years, this song, by the uber cool Vishal Dadlani, gets its own honorary mention every Holi (and beyond). Grab your Aditi, Avi, Bunny, Naina (and Taran) and celebrate Holi in style.

Rang Barse (Silsila)

If anyone knows how to do Holi songs, it’s Amit Ji and on top of that, this one is sung by him too! Boy oh boy does he look handsome in this song! Dancing to the tunes with Rekha Ji with Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar looking in – any Holi celebration is incomplete without this song.

Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)

A vibrant song from what is one of the most emotionally damaging movies (yes, we too feel guilty when we watch it with out parents) with yet again Amit Ji having the time of his life with reel wife and real Dreamgirl Hema Malini – this song is nothing short of a celebration in and of itself.

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala (Don)

We’d be lying if we said this song wasn’t on our mind for Holi. No thandai? No problem. Paan to the rescue (although it might not be from Banaras)! Indulge in the tumultuous flavours of this song with your mates and channel your inner Amit Ji.

Aaj Ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

Now, Holi can’t be complete without a party. If you’re the host or the hostess with the mostest, you’ll dance away to this song with ease! If you’re a guest, don’t worry, just point to the person hosting and you’re set 😉

Pappu Can’t Dance Saala (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na)

A classic song, for all your friends who have two left feet and for everyone to dance to, here’s one from the archives, Pappu Can’t Dance Saala. A song meant to ridicule Pappu’s dancing skills (or lack thereof) made everyone get up on their feet so it’s only fitting for it to get an honorary mention on your Holi playlist this year!

